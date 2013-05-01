Trending

2013 Nissan GT-R Black Edition: The Gran Turismo Car

By

Nissan let us borrow its 2013 GT-R Black Edition press car for our trip to the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. We were blown away by its performance, even if the car doesn't include much of the convenience-oriented tech we've grown accustomed to.

Checking Out The Black Edition Package

When you step up to the Black Edition package, the most noticeable upgrades show up around the GT-R's exterior. A dry carbon-fiber rear spoiler adorns the car's trunk lid, for starters. This isn’t the $100 wing you find on a modded Honda Civic. It’s not shiny and slippery, but rather matte and smooth. We like the looks of the spoiler; it goes well with our test mule's red paint.

A set of 20” super-lightweight forged alloy RAYS wheels with polished lips complete the Black Edition look. The six-spoke rims do a great job of showing off the GT-R's massive 15-inch rotors and Brembo brake calipers.

Beneath the car are undertrays that improve its aerodynamics. They're composed of plastic panels, and are designed to route cool air to components that need it, while keeping the vehicle's underbelly smooth for improved downforce. 

88 Comments Comment from the forums
  • blackmagnum 01 May 2013 05:05
    Supercar bang-for-the-buck...Win!
  • k1114 01 May 2013 05:08
    A car review I actually didn't skip over.
  • daswilhelm 01 May 2013 05:38
    blackmagnumSupercar bang-for-the-buck...Win!
    110 grand is bang for the buck now?
  • tuanies 01 May 2013 05:42
    10742284 said:
    blackmagnumSupercar bang-for-the-buck...Win!
    110 grand is bang for the buck now?

    When compared to vehicles that cost $300k+, yes its quite the bargain!
  • daswilhelm 01 May 2013 05:49
    10742298 said:
    10742284 said:
    blackmagnumSupercar bang-for-the-buck...Win!
    110 grand is bang for the buck now?

    When compared to vehicles that cost $300k+, yes its quite the bargain!

    i'd spend my money at the porsche dealer, and not worry about imploding transmissions.

  • jossrik 01 May 2013 06:51
    No pics of the car from the side? Just that one drawing at an angle. I'm interested, but the pics don't really give a good idea what the car actually looks like.
  • barto 01 May 2013 11:25
    Will wait to watch on Top Gear to listen to Jeremy squeal like the first time he drove it in '09.
  • jcurry23 01 May 2013 11:40
    is the GTR known to have imploding transmissions??
  • Jerky_san 01 May 2013 12:43
    I doubt that car has many problems.. That's Nissan's pride and joy.. The engine being hand built kind of shows that.. Even though its minor tech oriented the pure precision and technology that went into making this beast of a car is amazing.. Blows my little evo x out of the water ;-; but I feel happy lol..
  • natoco 01 May 2013 12:48
    It is a great bang for your buck car, but I lacks what the 300k cars have, soul and sound. Yeah I gets to 100 quick but it sounds like a vacuum doing so rather than a supercar. Would still love to have one though
