2013 Nissan GT-R Black Edition: The Gran Turismo Car

Checking Out The Black Edition Package

When you step up to the Black Edition package, the most noticeable upgrades show up around the GT-R's exterior. A dry carbon-fiber rear spoiler adorns the car's trunk lid, for starters. This isn’t the $100 wing you find on a modded Honda Civic. It’s not shiny and slippery, but rather matte and smooth. We like the looks of the spoiler; it goes well with our test mule's red paint.

A set of 20” super-lightweight forged alloy RAYS wheels with polished lips complete the Black Edition look. The six-spoke rims do a great job of showing off the GT-R's massive 15-inch rotors and Brembo brake calipers.

Beneath the car are undertrays that improve its aerodynamics. They're composed of plastic panels, and are designed to route cool air to components that need it, while keeping the vehicle's underbelly smooth for improved downforce.