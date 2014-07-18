2013 Lexus LS600h L: Plenty of Tech, but Short on Value

Lexus' Infotainment System
SiriusXM and HD Radio are standard on the LS600h L. The infotainment system supports basic radio playback functions, but doesn’t enable time shifting like some other cars (not that this is feature I particularly care for). There is, however, one feature that the LS600h L boasts, which competing manufacturers should follow: mixing SiriusXM and HD Radio presets.
In theory, the capability is simple. It's a nice touch, though. I prefer the quality of HD Radio broadcasts, but sometimes SiriusXM has the music I want to listen to. By intermingling the presets rather than requiring I change sources every time, I can enjoy Pop2K on SiriusXM and the old-school lunch on KUBE 93 interchangeably. You're given access to 36 preset spots, which should be more than enough.
Flash drives and iPhones/iPods are supported through a USB port located in the front armrest. The user interface is straightforward; you can navigate by folder or track information (album, artist, genre, etc.). I was annoyed by one facet of folder-based navigation, though. Instead of maintaining the directory structure of your flash drive, Lexus' infotainment system only shows folders with music files. For example, let's say you organize your tunes in such a way that they show up as Music\Rap\Eminem\The Marshall Mathers LP. You don't see that in the LS600h. Instead, the infotainment system only shows The Marshall Mathers LP. This becomes problematic if you only remember artists and not album names.
So, overall, the radio functionality is excellent, while USB-based media playback can get a little clunky, depending on how you organize your library. It's not unusable by any measure; Lexus does well enough here.
Mark Levinson Premium Sound
Lexus taps Mark Levinson, another division of Harman, for the LS600h L's premium audio system. The standard premium package pairs 19 speakers with a 450 W amplifier. The 7.1-channel sound system features three-way front and rear channels, two-way center and rear deck channels, and a subwoofer to create in-car surround.
The Mark Levinson sound system worked great for movies, but I couldn’t get it dialed in for the music I listen to (hip hop, pop, rock, some trance, and some country). It simply doesn't offer enough mid-bass for my tastes. The tweeters are fairly detailed though, and they don't sound overly bright.
I'm sorry for Lexus for Mercedes is years ahead with its new S class.
This LS600 does not look premium enough and the inside is closer to an Audi A6.
I'd assume so since the LS400 was a Toyota Celsior and badge engineered with premium only content for the US whereas the LS600h L and LS460 was designed solely to be a Lexus from the get go with its own styling.
Yea, the Mercedes S class is stunning inside and out. The Lexus looks bland and when you step inside, it doesn't give the same wow factor. Sure its functional, but its not what I'd expect from a luxury vehicle.
And its not because I dont like Japanese cars, I used to have an Acura RL, but they too have dropped the ball. Their design looks bland, they drive is similar to mid class series high end cars, if you want high end you do not think Lexus anymore.
you are right, that is completely absurb, I think I threw all my composite cables away, its either HDMI or Displayport
Or are we just recycling? I'm also for recycling - just not in my "News" section. ;)
In most hybrid cars, the engine is Atkinson cycle, where the intake valves stay open part way up the compression stroke to increase thermal efficiency. Thus it is more efficient not only in the city where the electric motors aid efficiency, but on steady state highway driving too.
But with this Lexus it is probably just plain OTTO cycle. If they were smart, they have camshaft behavior where it could change from OTTO to Atkinson and back on the fly, in millieseconds, so you can have more fuel economy and also the power when you get into it. But they don't.
Part time HCCI (Sparkless diesel cycle ignition) is even more efficient, with OTTO cycle when you want power.
Also if this car had a higher capacity battery pack with a more powerful electric motor, there'd be less need for engine displacement.
Yea its a bit odd. Even the Honda Fit and Civic have HDMI inputs now for the front infotainment system.
Because the higher end luxury vehicles are harder to come by. We got ahold of it towards the end of 2013. 2014 was mostly carryover minus one package change that added the driver assists to make it $135k, which doesn't really change our opinion of the vehicle at all. I assume 2015 will be another carryover year as well since the flagships run on 10 year product cycles.
I think at the end of the day, its because its still a very heavy boat and they are trying to replicate a V12 with good fuel economy but ultimately end up with something that doesn't do much better than a turbo V8 that has more power and much more entertaining to drive.
With the hybrid though, max torque would be available even at low RPMs which results in a more relaxed driving and that performance would not need an expert driver.