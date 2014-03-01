2014 Equus Review: Are You Ready For A $70,000 Hyundai?

When Styling And Technology Clash

The 2014 Equus is a classy-looking sedan. It's fairly simple, but still exudes professionalism like its more entrenched competition. The luxury segment is less about stand-out aesthetics and more dependent on the subtle elegance that demonstrates maturity. You want to show that you've made it in life, while not being obnoxious. To that end, Hyundai incorporates a lot of chrome to give the Equus flash, but contrasts the highlights with black detail work. I really dig the turbine-style wheels, too. They evoke sportiness without sacrificing the car's luxury target, in my opinion.

Blacked-out headlights make the front of the Equus more aggressive than it'd otherwise be. The car's attitude lightens up as you make your way to the back, finishing in a clean rear fascia, dual exhausts, and LED-based tail lights. The trunk lid's badge is the only Hyundai branding; the Equus has its own badge up front, on the wheels, and on the steering wheel.

To folks who just don't know any better, the Equus can certainly pass for a Lexus...right up until it drives past and the Hyundai badge comes into view, of course.

From afar, the Equus' exterior looks sharp. It’s when you get up close and start examining the details that workmanship falls short of the Germans. The Hyundai Multi-view Camera System's front sensor is perhaps most offensive. Audi stealthily conceals the front camera on its cars. Meanwhile, Hyundai slaps it right on the center of the grille. The camera doesn't even sit flush. It protrudes straight out. Even Nissan does a better job hiding the optics on its Versa Note, and that's a sub-$20,000 vehicle. There's absolutely no excuse for the sloppy execution of such a prominent feature.

At least the side and rear cameras are better-concealed. There's one built into each side-view mirror, and another hidden beneath the trunk lid's chrome beauty bar.