Wall-Sized 3D Gaming With Nvidia 3D Vision

Benchmark Results: Dungeons And Dragons Online

Dungeons and Dragons Online is a quality product that has something no other major MMO can boast: free play. We take Turbine's free MMO out for a spin in stereoscopic 3D to get a feel for the epic environments. The game doesn't disappoint and provides a richness that surprises us.

We use the following settings for our tests: 1280x720 (native projector resolution), ultra-high details (DirectX 10 disabled), and 4x MSAA.

While the 3D Vision drivers allow us to enable DirectX 10 and 11 if the graphics card supports it, we turn it off to benchmark for this title so that the performance results are comparable to the dual-projection numbers.

Game Experience using 3D Vision:

The 3D Vision information states that this game is not yet rated for 3D Vision use. But if it were, the game would easily achieve a good rating. Everything looks fine, and shadows are lovely. The only problem is that the sky texture is seen from a different angle with each eye, but this can be fixed by adjusting the convergence.

Comparing with the Polarized Dual-Projector Drivers:

Since the TriDef driver crashes when we try to use it with this game, we can only talk about the iZ3D driver, which produces results that are visually identical to the 3D Vision driver as far as we can tell. The only problem is that the iZ3D driver only displays the mouse cursor for one eye. It is workable, but because of the cursor issue, it's not as pleasant as the 3D Vision option.

The only visual issue of note here is the sky texture. Each perspective seems to show a different version of the clouds

Dungeons and Dragons Online 3D Stereo Performance:

As you can see, 3D Vision performance is similar to iZ3D performance on the GeForce GTX 260, but boasts the added bonus of being able to see the mouse cursor with both eyes.