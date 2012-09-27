AMD Trinity On The Desktop: A10, A8, And A6 Get Benchmarked!

Benchmark Results: Media Encoding

Two Trinity-based chips manage to slip past Llano. The third, A6-5400K, lags behind as a result of its dual-core architecture. Overall, though, it’s a strong showing for the Piledriver-based Trinity APUs.

We see a similar story in HandBrake, where higher frequencies help the Piledriver architecture overcome Llano’s superior IPC throughput.

An integer-based single-threaded workload like Lame should make very effective use of the resources Trinity has to offer. And indeed, we see all three upcoming APUs blow past Llano. When you look back at our tests of FX-8150 (particularly its results on this page of our Core i7-3770K story), these new Piledriver-based APUs are actually cutting through this workload faster than Bulldozer (and indeed, Phenom II X6 1100T, which accelerates up to 3.7 GHz).

The same holds true in iTunes. Finally, AMD has forward progress on its hands in the x86-based testing, whereas lightly-threaded workloads were what previously embarrassed the Bulldozer design. Although we know from comparative testing that Intel is still going to put down better numbers in a metric like this, it’s at least good to see AMD delivering on its promises of better per-clock performance from Piledriver.