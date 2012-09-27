Trending

AMD Trinity On The Desktop: A10, A8, And A6 Get Benchmarked!

By

Benchmark Results: Batman: Arkham City

The preceding pages comprehensively previewed the performance of Trinity’s x86 cores in a number of single-/multi-threaded apps with a reliance on both integer- and floating-point-heavy code. We know definitively that this new APU design is faster than Llano in most workloads, but slower in a few (particularly threaded apps that tax the shared floating-point resources of each Piledriver module). But what about graphics?

Batman: Arkham City is our first outing with Trinity’s 3D component, and the results here are compelling indeed. At 1280x720, A10-5800K sees a greater-than 20% speed-up compared to A8-3850, the more efficient Radeon HD 7660D engine also enjoying the benefit of a higher frequency.

It’s only a bummer that 1680x1050 and 1920x1080 are too demanding for AMD’s highest-end implementation at High quality settings (sans DirectX 11 features).

237 Comments Comment from the forums
  • mayankleoboy1 14 June 2012 11:26
    Nice scoop, Chris!
  • Youngmind 14 June 2012 11:38
    This is so exciting! AMD is probably going to dominate the lower-end and give the poor gamers like me more bang-for-buck as their IGP get better and better :)!
  • dudewitbow 14 June 2012 11:42
    depending on how its priced, its a really nice alternative for bare budget gaming that opens up a quad core as well
  • 14 June 2012 11:45
    I can't WAIT for this, HAIL AMD!!!!
  • 14 June 2012 11:48
    So this means that a 'Crossfired' Trinity APU would beat ANY similarly-priced Intel (CPU+discrete GPU) ???
    Well at least in gaming
  • dudewitbow 14 June 2012 11:53
    JiggerByteSo this means that a 'Crossfired' Trinity APU would beat ANY similarly-priced Intel (CPU+discrete GPU) ???Well at least in gaming
    really the question is what gpus are able to hybrid crossfire with it. the information was never public. not all amd gpus will hybrid crossfire with it.
  • 14 June 2012 11:54
    Well, where are the Ivy/Sandy i5's and i3's???

    Once they are pitted against each other, that will be A TRUE measure of the APU Trinity's marketability
  • mayankleoboy1 14 June 2012 11:56
    in the OpenCL Winzip benchmark, when openCL is enabled the workload is done only by the iGPU or the CPU as well ?

    i mean what is the processor usage during the benchmark ? are all CPU cores used? or only one?
  • cangelini 14 June 2012 11:57
    mayankleoboy1in the OpenCL Winzip benchmark, when openCL is enabled the workload is done only by the iGPU or the CPU as well ?i mean what is the processor usage during the benchmark ? are all CPU cores used? or only one?Good question--I'll take a look for you.
  • monkeymonk 14 June 2012 12:00
    This is awesome. Glad to hear pile driver is making improvements.
