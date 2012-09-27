AMD Trinity On The Desktop: A10, A8, And A6 Get Benchmarked!

Benchmark Results: Batman: Arkham City

The preceding pages comprehensively previewed the performance of Trinity’s x86 cores in a number of single-/multi-threaded apps with a reliance on both integer- and floating-point-heavy code. We know definitively that this new APU design is faster than Llano in most workloads, but slower in a few (particularly threaded apps that tax the shared floating-point resources of each Piledriver module). But what about graphics?

Batman: Arkham City is our first outing with Trinity’s 3D component, and the results here are compelling indeed. At 1280x720, A10-5800K sees a greater-than 20% speed-up compared to A8-3850, the more efficient Radeon HD 7660D engine also enjoying the benefit of a higher frequency.

It’s only a bummer that 1680x1050 and 1920x1080 are too demanding for AMD’s highest-end implementation at High quality settings (sans DirectX 11 features).