The AMD A8-3500M APU Review: Llano Is Unleashed

Benchmark Results: StarCraft 2
StarCraft 2 is a benchmark we want to run because it’s very CPU-intensive, and we’d like to see if Llano’s superior graphics capabilities can trump Sandy Bridge’s superior CPU performance:
At 1280x800, the A8-3500M and Core i5-2520M are very close to each other, although the Intel CPU has a higher minimum frame rate, while AMD has a higher average. As you increase the resolution, though, AMD’s APU gains an advantage over Intel.
The discrete Radeon HD 6630M blows everything else away. Dual Graphics shows no benefit in this DirectX 9 title, once again demonstrating a lower frame rate than the discrete card.
....big win there...
Ditto on the "Good Job AMD" definitely on the right track.
The NDA is up on the 30th.
1) What happened to the Game Charts results for the Radeon HD 5570, when the games were benchmarked? I thought you made a point to say you were going to compare the APU's 6620G with a discrete card (that has the same number of SPs and same clock). So much for that, unless you thought only comparing the two with a synthetic test was enough. Oh well. Tom's can be such a tease!
2) I'm just a little disappointed that the APU's graphics power was not able to double Intel's.... Under the best of circumstances, AMD's latest integrated graphics came close to being twice as fast, but i guess that is ok since we are not playing horseshoes. I just thought it would be nice if it had made a nice even doubling, or more. Now, i'm worried IVY BRIDGE will beat it....
we ARE playing horseshoes...
and i have to give credit where credit is due: props to AMD for almost doubling Intel's HD Graphics in the integrated space....