The AMD A8-3500M APU Review: Llano Is Unleashed

Benchmark Results: StarCraft 2

StarCraft 2 is a benchmark we want to run because it’s very CPU-intensive, and we’d like to see if Llano’s superior graphics capabilities can trump Sandy Bridge’s superior CPU performance:

At 1280x800, the A8-3500M and Core i5-2520M are very close to each other, although the Intel CPU has a higher minimum frame rate, while AMD has a higher average. As you increase the resolution, though, AMD’s APU gains an advantage over Intel.

The discrete Radeon HD 6630M blows everything else away. Dual Graphics shows no benefit in this DirectX 9 title, once again demonstrating a lower frame rate than the discrete card.