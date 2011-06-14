The AMD A8-3500M APU Review: Llano Is Unleashed

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033

We’re benchmarking Metro 2033 twice to show what Dual Graphics is capable of. Let’s begin with the DirectX 9 code path, where this feature has no benefit:

Dual Graphics does nothing here, and again penalizes performance compared to the discrete Radeon HD 6630M.

In any case, the A8-3500M APU can’t achieve an average of at least 30 FPS, reaching only 24.7 FPS at 1024x768 (the benchmark would not run at 1024x600). Llano does perform a lot better than Intel’s HD 3000 Graphics however, almost doubling its performance.

Now we’ll run the same benchmark in DirectX 10 mode:

The DirectX 10 results don’t appear much different from what we’ve already seen. Dual Graphics appears to have no effect until 1920x1080, where it shows a very slight lead over the discrete Radeon HD 6630M. Intel HD Graphics is once again left in the dust.