The AMD A8-3500M APU Review: Llano Is Unleashed

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033
We’re benchmarking Metro 2033 twice to show what Dual Graphics is capable of. Let’s begin with the DirectX 9 code path, where this feature has no benefit:
Dual Graphics does nothing here, and again penalizes performance compared to the discrete Radeon HD 6630M.
In any case, the A8-3500M APU can’t achieve an average of at least 30 FPS, reaching only 24.7 FPS at 1024x768 (the benchmark would not run at 1024x600). Llano does perform a lot better than Intel’s HD 3000 Graphics however, almost doubling its performance.
Now we’ll run the same benchmark in DirectX 10 mode:
The DirectX 10 results don’t appear much different from what we’ve already seen. Dual Graphics appears to have no effect until 1920x1080, where it shows a very slight lead over the discrete Radeon HD 6630M. Intel HD Graphics is once again left in the dust.
....big win there...
Ditto on the "Good Job AMD" definitely on the right track.
The NDA is up on the 30th.
1) What happened to the Game Charts results for the Radeon HD 5570, when the games were benchmarked? I thought you made a point to say you were going to compare the APU's 6620G with a discrete card (that has the same number of SPs and same clock). So much for that, unless you thought only comparing the two with a synthetic test was enough. Oh well. Tom's can be such a tease!
2) I'm just a little disappointed that the APU's graphics power was not able to double Intel's.... Under the best of circumstances, AMD's latest integrated graphics came close to being twice as fast, but i guess that is ok since we are not playing horseshoes. I just thought it would be nice if it had made a nice even doubling, or more. Now, i'm worried IVY BRIDGE will beat it....
we ARE playing horseshoes...
and i have to give credit where credit is due: props to AMD for almost doubling Intel's HD Graphics in the integrated space....