Acer XG270HU 27-inch FreeSync Monitor Review

Grayscale Tracking And Gamma Response

Our grayscale and gamma tests are described in detail here.

Aside from a bit of green in the upper brightness levels, this is a good chart. No errors are visible until the 80-percent mark when we use the Standard picture mode and Warm color temp preset.

After a few tweaks, all errors are now below three (though just barely). We had to compromise because dialing in the upper levels means creating greater errors in the darker steps. By settling for a little blue reduction in the 80, 90 and 100 points, we’re able to get the low- and mid-tones almost perfect. The average error reduction is small but noticeable to nit-pickers like us.

Here is our comparison group:

A 2.48 Delta E error level is perfectly acceptable for any gaming monitor. And most of that error is caused by the brightest part of the scale. As we said on the previous page, leaving the XG270HU unadjusted produces the highest possible contrast with only a slight reduction in color accuracy.

We’re happy with a 1.41 Delta E result, even if it's not enough to keep the Acer out of last place. Monitors in every category are getting better with each new model, and gamers can now enjoy accurate color without calibration. All of the screens here represent high quality.

Gamma Response

Gamma tracking is quite good regardless of other settings. We’re showing the 2.2 preset above. The only other choice is 1.8, which is far too light and makes the picture look washed out. This, coupled with the XG’s excellent contrast, creates plenty of image depth in all types of content.

Here is our comparison group again:

The XG270HU’s gamma tracking is almost ruler-flat. It's just edged out by the XL2430T, though. Here's the thing: you can’t actually see the difference. Both monitors look fantastic.

We calculate gamma deviation by expressing the difference from 2.2 as a percentage.

Since the gamma trace rides just above the 2.2 mark, our overall number is a hair too high at 2.28 on average, 3.64% above 2.2. Again, it’s not a difference you can actually see. Only the AOC screen has gamma errors that impact the image. That monitor’s result was a little darker at an average of 2.36.