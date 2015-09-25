Acer XR341CK 34-Inch Curved FreeSync Monitor Review

ASUS MG279Q deals 320 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ASUS MG279Q, 27 Inch WQHD... Amazon Prime £528.92 View

Color Gamut And Performance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

Overall errors are low in the default Standard mode but there are a few issues worth mentioning. Magenta is off-target in hue, red is under-saturated until the 80 percent level and blue is also slightly under-saturated from 40 to 100 percent. On the luminance graph, blue is a bit over-powered as well, which creates a just-visible error in that primary. The average error however, is a respectable 2.19dE.

sRGB mode is much the same so there's not much gain to be had there. In fact, the average error rises a bit to 2.35dE. The difference is tiny but what's needed to fix the problems is better gamma. Fortunately, that's precisely what we did by changing the preset to 2.4.

Now the gamut result is much better. By tweaking the gamma we solved the saturation errors in red and blue. The color management system helped fix the magenta hue issue as well. The only thing we couldn't improve was the green primary; it's a tiny bit over-saturated resulting in a barely-visible error. Overall though, the XR341CK performs admirably in our gamut tests.

Now we return to the comparison group.

None of the screens here have any visible color error. The XR341CK finishes mid-pack in a really good group of displays. Remember that the winning Dell is a factory-calibrated monitor. None of the others can make that claim.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

A tiny bit of bonus red and green adds an extra 3.12 percent to the gamut volume measurement. If the XR341CK had an Adobe RGB gamut option it could easily work in a pro-graphics application.