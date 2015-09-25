Trending

Acer XR341CK 34-Inch Curved FreeSync Monitor Review

Acer offers its latest curved monitor, the XR341CK 34-inch WQHD, which should appeal to gamers with its 75Hz IPS panel and FreeSync. Today we check it out.

Color Gamut And Performance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

Overall errors are low in the default Standard mode but there are a few issues worth mentioning. Magenta is off-target in hue, red is under-saturated until the 80 percent level and blue is also slightly under-saturated from 40 to 100 percent. On the luminance graph, blue is a bit over-powered as well, which creates a just-visible error in that primary. The average error however, is a respectable 2.19dE.

sRGB mode is much the same so there's not much gain to be had there. In fact, the average error rises a bit to 2.35dE. The difference is tiny but what's needed to fix the problems is better gamma. Fortunately, that's precisely what we did by changing the preset to 2.4.

Now the gamut result is much better. By tweaking the gamma we solved the saturation errors in red and blue. The color management system helped fix the magenta hue issue as well. The only thing we couldn't improve was the green primary; it's a tiny bit over-saturated resulting in a barely-visible error. Overall though, the XR341CK performs admirably in our gamut tests.

Now we return to the comparison group.

None of the screens here have any visible color error. The XR341CK finishes mid-pack in a really good group of displays. Remember that the winning Dell is a factory-calibrated monitor. None of the others can make that claim.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

A tiny bit of bonus red and green adds an extra 3.12 percent to the gamut volume measurement. If the XR341CK had an Adobe RGB gamut option it could easily work in a pro-graphics application.

  • ohim 25 September 2015 09:02
    Why do they make screens brighter than 300 or let`s say max 350 cd/m² ? I had tested a Iiyama 27" with 350 and at max brightness i could feel the heat from the screen on my hands and face at 30 cm away from the screen ... you can`t even use the blessed thing at max.. i finally settled for around 20-30% of screen brightness max 50% for presentation purposes ...
  • rene13cross 25 September 2015 10:17
    Better the screen is too bright and brightness can be reduced than it being too dark and brightness cannot be increased. Nothing to complain about in my opinion.
  • DoDidDont 25 September 2015 12:14
    Seriously considering two of these for work/play, but holding off as the Asus ROG PG384Q 34" curved monitor looks more promising, G-sync, IPS, and 3440x1440 @ 100Hz. All come down to when Asus will release it, and how long I can wait...
  • Au_equus 25 September 2015 12:29
    acer also has a g-sync model (XR341CKA aka Predator X34), but, like asus, there seems to be a never ending delay after delay.
  • Larry Litmanen 25 September 2015 13:20
    I saw a similar monitor in the store recently and i have to say yes it is wide, but in height the display is too short, they need to add a few more inches to height so the experience is very immersive.
  • PlanesFly 25 September 2015 13:24
    Great Review guys. Just one thing, you need to remove the reference to being a Predator monitor, this monitor has absolutely no tie to the Predator line-up of products, it is a XR Series monitor. Only the G-Sync version falls under the Predator series.
  • cknobman 25 September 2015 13:26
    $1000? LOL No. They have already proven in the TV market that this curved crap adds nothing to the experience, and even detracts from it. It is not worth any type of premium whatsoever.

    $500, Yes
  • PlanesFly 25 September 2015 13:28
    You can't just add to the height or the aspect ratio wouldn't be 21:9. The height is equal to a 27" 16:9 monitor with 30% more width.

    You're looking for a monitor with 3820x1600, essentially a 4k monitor with the vertical chopped off.
  • obababoy 25 September 2015 13:56
    Seriously considering two of these for work/play, but holding off as the Asus ROG PG384Q 34" curved monitor looks more promising, G-sync, IPS, and 3440x1440 @ 100Hz. All come down to when Asus will release it, and how long I can wait...
    What GPU are you running? if you have AMD get this, if you have Nvidia get the ROG...but wait for however long it will take.
  • PlanesFly 25 September 2015 14:03
    Why should someone wait for the ROG, they will be using the exact same panel and the Acer X34 has already passed both reviews I've seen so far with flying colors. The only difference is if you desperately want the slightly different aesthetic of the ASUS version over the Predator.

    The X34 should be out in a couple weeks...the ASUS won't be out until possibly Jan 2016.
