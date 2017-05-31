Acer XR382CQK Curved FreeSync Monitor Review

Gamma Response
Gamma is where the XR needs the most help. There are presets, but none will fix the tracking squarely on 2.2. You choose to ride a little below or a little above the line. We selected the latter by using the 2.4 preset. You can see by the graphs that without changes to the contrast slider there is a sharp drop at 90%, which indicates clipping. That will affect highlight detail and color saturation in bright content. We gave up a bit of sequential contrast to fix the issue, and the real-world results are worth it.
Comparisons
Charts aside, the XR382CQK tracks pretty well compared to the competition. Not surprisingly, the LG 38UC99 comes closest to perfection. Since they make the panel part, it stands to reason they’d eke out a little extra performance. Acer isn’t too far behind the mark, however. Viewed side-by-side, the two images appear identical. A fifth-place finish in the deviation test simply means we couldn’t quite nail 2.2. The 2.4 preset provides the best picture though.
MORE: Best Gaming Monitors
MORE: Best Professional Monitors
MORE: How We Test Monitors
MORE: How To Choose A Monitor
MORE: All Monitor Content
If I were to just use PCPartPicker.com as a guide, This XR382CQK model is the only model Acer has at this resolution. The LG 38UC99-W, being the only other one at the same/similar specs, is just shy of $400 USD more expensive.
Also note that the XT382CQK is 38" class (37.5") and the XR342CK, Predator X34, and Predator XR341CK are 34" class (34".) The X34 itself being the 100Hz, 4ms IPS panel (The XR341CK is the only one that is 75Hz 4ms, the XR342CQK is 75Hz 5ms.) These 34" class monitors are also 3440 x 1440 instead of 3840 x 1600.
Viotek GN27C - $249.00
27" Curved 1800
1080p
144hz Freesync (minimum is around 30hz I think)
3 or 4 ms response time with a boost option in the settings
VA Panel 16:9, 20,000,000:1 Dynamic Contrast
All at $249.00. No it's not the latest Acer Predator, but it's a serious gamer's dream.
Source?
(just kidding)