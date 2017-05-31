Acer XR382CQK Curved FreeSync Monitor Review

Gamma Response

Gamma is where the XR needs the most help. There are presets, but none will fix the tracking squarely on 2.2. You choose to ride a little below or a little above the line. We selected the latter by using the 2.4 preset. You can see by the graphs that without changes to the contrast slider there is a sharp drop at 90%, which indicates clipping. That will affect highlight detail and color saturation in bright content. We gave up a bit of sequential contrast to fix the issue, and the real-world results are worth it.

Comparisons

Charts aside, the XR382CQK tracks pretty well compared to the competition. Not surprisingly, the LG 38UC99 comes closest to perfection. Since they make the panel part, it stands to reason they’d eke out a little extra performance. Acer isn’t too far behind the mark, however. Viewed side-by-side, the two images appear identical. A fifth-place finish in the deviation test simply means we couldn’t quite nail 2.2. The 2.4 preset provides the best picture though.



