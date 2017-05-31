Trending

Acer XR382CQK Curved FreeSync Monitor Review

By

Gamma Response

Gamma is where the XR needs the most help. There are presets, but none will fix the tracking squarely on 2.2. You choose to ride a little below or a little above the line. We selected the latter by using the 2.4 preset. You can see by the graphs that without changes to the contrast slider there is a sharp drop at 90%, which indicates clipping. That will affect highlight detail and color saturation in bright content. We gave up a bit of sequential contrast to fix the issue, and the real-world results are worth it.

Comparisons

Charts aside, the XR382CQK tracks pretty well compared to the competition. Not surprisingly, the LG 38UC99 comes closest to perfection. Since they make the panel part, it stands to reason they’d eke out a little extra performance. Acer isn’t too far behind the mark, however. Viewed side-by-side, the two images appear identical. A fifth-place finish in the deviation test simply means we couldn’t quite nail 2.2. The 2.4 preset provides the best picture though.


27 Comments Comment from the forums
  • toddybody 31 May 2017 13:25
    Hasnt this monitor been available for a while? I feel like Tom's is often behind the release curve of most displays.
    Reply
  • Lucky_SLS 31 May 2017 14:00
    isnt the G sync version cheaper than this? the X34A got a 100hz refresh rate. strange to see a similarly spec'ed free sync monitor costing more than a G sync one. would have been convincing if it had HDR
    Reply
  • shrapnel_indie 31 May 2017 14:15
    Would have liked to see the Response Time (GTG) a little lower, say 3 or 4, for the price range.... but 5ms just makes the cut for gaming. The cost is truly a bit pricey, but at least it is an IPS panel for the cost.
    Reply
  • Ryguy64 31 May 2017 14:29
    Why do Freesync monitors always have such a narrow range when it comes to variable refresh? I would love to get a Freesync monitor buy my RX 480 probably couldn't keep up with 48 fps in plenty of games at this resolution.
    Reply
  • shrapnel_indie 31 May 2017 14:36
    19757349 said:
    isnt the G sync version cheaper than this? the X34A got a 100hz refresh rate. strange to see a similarly spec'ed free sync monitor costing more than a G sync one. would have been convincing if it had HDR

    If I were to just use PCPartPicker.com as a guide, This XR382CQK model is the only model Acer has at this resolution. The LG 38UC99-W, being the only other one at the same/similar specs, is just shy of $400 USD more expensive.

    Also note that the XT382CQK is 38" class (37.5") and the XR342CK, Predator X34, and Predator XR341CK are 34" class (34".) The X34 itself being the 100Hz, 4ms IPS panel (The XR341CK is the only one that is 75Hz 4ms, the XR342CQK is 75Hz 5ms.) These 34" class monitors are also 3440 x 1440 instead of 3840 x 1600.
    Reply
  • JakeWearingKhakis 31 May 2017 17:18
    Check out this monitor that I have.

    Viotek GN27C - $249.00
    27" Curved 1800
    1080p
    144hz Freesync (minimum is around 30hz I think)
    3 or 4 ms response time with a boost option in the settings
    VA Panel 16:9, 20,000,000:1 Dynamic Contrast

    All at $249.00. No it's not the latest Acer Predator, but it's a serious gamer's dream.
    Reply
  • shrapnel_indie 31 May 2017 17:27
    19758109 said:
    Check out this monitor that I have.

    Viotek GN27C - $249.00
    27" Curved 1800
    1080p
    144hz Freesync (minimum is around 30hz I think)
    3 or 4 ms response time with a boost option in the settings
    VA Panel 16:9, 20,000,000:1 Dynamic Contrast

    All at $249.00. No it's not the latest Acer Predator, but it's a serious gamer's dream.

    Source?
    Reply
  • WyomingKnott 31 May 2017 21:47
    Why no portrait mode?

    (just kidding)
    Reply
  • bjornl 31 May 2017 22:10
    Pity there is no G-Sync version. Free-sync = entirely uninteresting to me.
    Reply
  • photonboy 01 June 2017 01:38
    It's almost exactly the width of my entire DESK.
    Reply