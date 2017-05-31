Acer XR382CQK Curved FreeSync Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response & Lag
Viewing Angles
Curved monitors are difficult to share, regardless of their off-axis image quality. The curvature demands that the viewer sit at center-axis to ensure the picture is not geometrically distorted. However, the XR382CQK exhibits the typical results of an IPS panel. From the sides, color shifts to green, and brightness is reduced by at least 50%. The top view is impressive, with no loss of detail and only a slight blue hue. Light reduction is also fairly minor.
Screen Uniformity
To learn how we measure screen uniformity, please click here.
We’re impressed that any curved display can render a clean black field. The potential for backlight bleed must be high when rigid materials are forced to bend. All the screens here justify their premium prices by passing stringent quality control. Our XR382CQK sample has only the tiniest flaw in the black field test with a hotspot down the center that is only visible in the darkest of rooms. Once the brightness level goes above zero, there is no perceivable issue. Color uniformity is also exemplary with no visible tint anywhere on the screen.
Pixel Response & Input Lag
Please click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.
Obviously, higher refresh rates bring faster screen draw times but few users will perceive the difference between 8 and 14 milliseconds. The XR328CQK has no blur-reduction feature and no overdrive in FreeSync mode, but still manages to maintain high resolution when the on-screen action heats up. That perception is aided by an excellent input lag result that competes favorably with monitors boasting 100Hz refresh, like the Predator X34. Even the 144Hz Asus and AOC displays don’t offer a significant advantage.
If I were to just use PCPartPicker.com as a guide, This XR382CQK model is the only model Acer has at this resolution. The LG 38UC99-W, being the only other one at the same/similar specs, is just shy of $400 USD more expensive.
Also note that the XT382CQK is 38" class (37.5") and the XR342CK, Predator X34, and Predator XR341CK are 34" class (34".) The X34 itself being the 100Hz, 4ms IPS panel (The XR341CK is the only one that is 75Hz 4ms, the XR342CQK is 75Hz 5ms.) These 34" class monitors are also 3440 x 1440 instead of 3840 x 1600.
Viotek GN27C - $249.00
27" Curved 1800
1080p
144hz Freesync (minimum is around 30hz I think)
3 or 4 ms response time with a boost option in the settings
VA Panel 16:9, 20,000,000:1 Dynamic Contrast
All at $249.00. No it's not the latest Acer Predator, but it's a serious gamer's dream.
Source?
(just kidding)