Acer XR382CQK Curved FreeSync Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response & Lag

Viewing Angles

Curved monitors are difficult to share, regardless of their off-axis image quality. The curvature demands that the viewer sit at center-axis to ensure the picture is not geometrically distorted. However, the XR382CQK exhibits the typical results of an IPS panel. From the sides, color shifts to green, and brightness is reduced by at least 50%. The top view is impressive, with no loss of detail and only a slight blue hue. Light reduction is also fairly minor.

Screen Uniformity

We’re impressed that any curved display can render a clean black field. The potential for backlight bleed must be high when rigid materials are forced to bend. All the screens here justify their premium prices by passing stringent quality control. Our XR382CQK sample has only the tiniest flaw in the black field test with a hotspot down the center that is only visible in the darkest of rooms. Once the brightness level goes above zero, there is no perceivable issue. Color uniformity is also exemplary with no visible tint anywhere on the screen.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

Obviously, higher refresh rates bring faster screen draw times but few users will perceive the difference between 8 and 14 milliseconds. The XR328CQK has no blur-reduction feature and no overdrive in FreeSync mode, but still manages to maintain high resolution when the on-screen action heats up. That perception is aided by an excellent input lag result that competes favorably with monitors boasting 100Hz refresh, like the Predator X34. Even the 144Hz Asus and AOC displays don’t offer a significant advantage.



