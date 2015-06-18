AMD Radeon R9 390X, R9 380 And R7 370 Tested

Workstation And Professional Applications

It’s not exactly news that consumer graphics cards can replace workstation products partially under the best of circumstances, and not at all under the worst.

Then again, as more application vendors adopt DirectX over OpenGL in their products, Radeon and GeForce cards become more viable as alternatives in the semi-professional sector, since those heavily-optimized drivers aren’t as influential. So long as you’re aware of a desktop card’s limitations, you’ll be fine.

The following selection of benchmarks shows once again that all three rebranded Radeons benefit from higher clock rates. The changes aren’t significant, though. Consequently, the finishing order is quite similar as it was for Hawaii, Tonga and Pitcairn.

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

Depending on the application, it can be fun to work with consumer graphics cards, which cost a lot less. Just remember that these aren’t professional cards that can be used universally in the workstation world.