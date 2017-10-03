AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB Review: 1080p Gaming On The Cheap

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands (DirectX 12)

A roughly 8% advantage over Radeon RX 460 isn’t enough to make the RX 560 perfectly smooth through our Ghost Recon Wildlands benchmark using the Medium preset.

Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1050 isn’t altogether that much more playable, though it does achieve 6%-higher average frame rates than the RX 560. GTX 1050 Ti is about 12% faster than the vanilla 1050, essentially tying Radeon RX 570.

That the 570 is only 19% faster than RX 560 contrasts sharply to what we just saw in The Witcher 3.



