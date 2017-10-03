Trending

AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB Review: 1080p Gaming On The Cheap

By ,

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands (DirectX 12)

Image 1 of 6

Image 2 of 6

Image 3 of 6

Image 4 of 6

Image 5 of 6

Image 6 of 6

A roughly 8% advantage over Radeon RX 460 isn’t enough to make the RX 560 perfectly smooth through our Ghost Recon Wildlands benchmark using the Medium preset.

Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1050 isn’t altogether that much more playable, though it does achieve 6%-higher average frame rates than the RX 560. GTX 1050 Ti is about 12% faster than the vanilla 1050, essentially tying Radeon RX 570.

That the 570 is only 19% faster than RX 560 contrasts sharply to what we just saw in The Witcher 3.


MORE: Best Graphics Cards


MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table


MORE: All Graphics Content

25 Comments Comment from the forums
  • firerod1 03 October 2017 16:07
    Cute the price of the 560 by 20$ than it will work.
    Reply
  • RomeoReject 03 October 2017 16:53
    Cutting it by $20 would make it a $100 card. They'd likely be losing money at that price point.
    Reply
  • firerod1 03 October 2017 17:12
    20235344 said:
    Cutting it by $20 would make it a $100 card. They'd likely be losing money at that price point.

    I meant this card since it’s 1050 ti price while offering 1050 performance.
    Reply
  • cryoburner 03 October 2017 18:25
    ...we couldn’t wait to see how Radeon RX 560 improved upon it.

    Is that why you waited almost half a year to review the card? :3
    Reply
  • shrapnel_indie 03 October 2017 18:33
    20235672 said:
    ...we couldn’t wait to see how Radeon RX 560 improved upon it.

    Is that why you waited almost half a year to review the card? :3

    Did you read the review?

    At the beginning of the conclusion:
    The pace at which new hardware hit our lab this summer meant we couldn’t review all of AMD’s Radeon RX 500-series cards consecutively.
    Reply
  • Wisecracker 03 October 2017 21:10
    4GB on the Radeon RX 560 = "Mining Card"

    The minimal arch (even with the extra CUs) can't use 4GB for gaming like the big brother 570. The 2GB RX 560 even trades blows with its 4GB twin, along with the 2GB GTX 1050, at the $110-$120 price point for the gamer bunch.

    Leave the RX 560 4GB for the "Entrepreneurial Capitalist" crowd ...

    Reply
  • bit_user 03 October 2017 21:31
    I think your power dissipation for the 1050 Ti is wrong. While I'm sure some OC'd model use more, there are 1050 Ti's with 75 W TDP.

    Also, I wish the RX 560 came in a low-profile version, like the RX 460 did (and the GTX 1050 Ti does). This excludes it from certain applications. It's the most raw compute available at that price & power dissipation.
    Reply
  • senzffm123 03 October 2017 21:46
    correct, i got one of those 1050 TI with 75 W TDP in my rig, doesnt have a power connector as well. hell of a card!
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 03 October 2017 21:55
    My RX 460 I bought for $120 back in the day (well, not that far back). There were some for $90 I remember, too. Seems like just an RX 460. Well, it is basically an RX 460.
    Reply
  • jdwii 03 October 2017 22:16
    Man Amd what is up with your GPU division for the first time ever letting Nvidia walk all over you in performance per dollar, performance per watt and overall performance, this is very sad.

    Whatever Amd is doing with their architecture and leadership in the GPU division needs to change. I can't even think of a time 2 years ago and before where nvidia ever offered a better value.
    Reply