AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT Review: The Emperor's New GDDR6

Sapphire RX 6950 XT Nitro+ Pure tested

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT
Our Verdict

The Sapphire RX 6950 XT Nitro+ Pure boasts some of the fastest non-ray tracing results we've ever seen. Technically the RTX 3090 Ti still wins at 4K ultra, but 1080p and 1440p go to AMD, for a bit more than half the cost of Nvidia's latest tour de force. The main drawback is that AMD's RDNA 3 architecture should arrive before the end of the year, providing even better performance and features.

For

  • + Great non-ray tracing performance
  • + Affordable compared to Nvidia cards
  • + Reasonably efficient

Against

  • - AMD RDNA 3 and Nvidia Ada are coming
  • - Not a major upgrade from an RX 6900 XT
  • - Sapphire card needs lots of room

After numerous leaks and rumors, the AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT has arrived, accompanied by the Radeon RX 6750 XT and RX 6650 XT. With faster memory, higher GPU clocks, and a modest increase in power consumption, AMD's fastest can go toe-to-toe with Nvidia's fastest and come out with some key wins. 4K and ray tracing still favor Nvidia, but at nearly twice the cost, it's difficult to justify moving up to the RTX 3090 Ti. Nevertheless, for anyone who wants maximum AMD performance, the 6950 XT ranks as the best graphics card from Team Red and even takes over the top position in our GPU benchmarks hierarchy, at least for the traditional ranking.

AMD didn't provide samples of its new cards, unfortunately, and despite our best efforts, we were only able to procure the RX 6950 XT prior to launch — thanks to Sapphire. We'll have RX 6750 XT and RX 6650 XT reviews in the near future, and we already have an Asus RX 6750 XT in hand (it arrived yesterday, but testing isn't complete yet). As with Nvidia's RTX 3090 Ti launch, that means we'll be using factory overclocked cards, which is probably fine as that's what most people will be buying anyway. Here's the breakdown of the specs for the top AMD and Nvidia GPUs, plus the other two new AMD offerings. 

GPU Specifications
Graphics CardRX 6950 XT SapphireRX 6950 XTRTX 3090 TiRX 6750 XTRX 6650 XT
ArchitectureNavi 21Navi 21GA102Navi 22Navi 23
Process TechnologyTSMC N7TSMC N7Samsung 8NTSMC N7TSMC N7
Transistors (Billion)26.826.828.317.211.1
Die size (mm^2)519519628.4336237
SMs / CUs8080844032
GPU Cores512051201075225602048
Tensor CoresN/AN/A336N/AN/A
Ray Tracing Cores8080844032
Boost Clock (MHz)24352310186026002635
VRAM Speed (Gbps)1818211818
VRAM (GB)161624128
VRAM Bus Width256256384192128
ROPs1281281126464
TMUs320320336160128
TFLOPS FP32 (Boost)24.923.74013.310.8
TFLOPS FP16 (Tensor)N/AN/A160 (320)N/AN/A
Bandwidth (GBps)5765761008432288
TDP (watts)~370?335450250180
Launch DateMay-22May-22Mar-22May-22May-22
Launch Price$1,249 $1,099 $1,999 $549 $399

AMD's three new models take the existing Navi 21, 22, and 23 GPUs in their maximum configurations and add in 18 Gbps GDDR6 memory, slightly higher power levels, and increased prices. The RX 6900 XT and RX 6700 XT will apparently continue to be sold alongside the newcomers, while the RX 6600 XT will be phased out and the RX 6650 XT will be the sole replacement. AMD hasn't announced any official price changes to the 6900 or 6700 cards yet, though we've seen the RX 6900 XT selling for as little as $900 (after a $50 rebate) in the past week.

It will be interesting to see how retail pricing changes over the coming months, as many graphics card manufacturers still seem to be caught in 2021 thinking. AMD initially gave a target price of $1299 for the 6950 XT but dropped that to $1,099 a few days later, probably due to feedback from the press it briefed. Nvidia's stratospheric pricing on the 3090 Ti might make AMD's prices look at least somewhat reasonable, but practically speaking, the 6950 would have likely been a $700–$800 card in the pre-pandemic days.

Sapphire's 6950 XT Nitro+ Pure tacks on another $150 to the reference pricing but also increases the boost clock by about 5% and adds in plenty of bling for good measure. On paper, the reference 6950 XT has 12.5% more memory bandwidth than the reference 6900 XT, while the Game Clock is only 85MHz higher (2100MHz vs. 2015MHz). That's a small 4.2% improvement in theoretical clock speeds, but as we'll see later, the factory overclocked Sapphire card tends to clock much higher than the listed Game Clock and even the Boost Clock.

The higher power limit also comes into play, and while Sapphire didn't specify an official TBP (Typical Board Power) and only gave TGP (Total Graphics Power, which only measures the power consumed by the main GPU chip), all told we'd expect performance to be about 10% than the 6900 XT. As we'll see in a moment, that's often the case but there are occasions where the 6950 XT delivers much higher performance.

