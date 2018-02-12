AMD Ryzen 5 2400G Review: Zen, Meet Vega

Far Cry Primal

We were a bit surprised to see Far Cry Primal in AMD's list of suggested benchmarks, so we decided to give it a shot using the lowest-quality settings possible. As it turns out, the game is playable on Ryzen 5 2400G and Ryzen 3 2200G processors at 720p. However, all of our contenders run into trouble at 1080p.

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V finds the Core i5-8400 averaging a ridiculous 166.7 FPS at 720p. This result is so far from our expectations that we re-tested using several measurement utilities to confirm. We're still not sure how to explain the outcome.

Our results at 720p emphasize why you should consider average and minimum frame rates incomplete without frame time data. Even though the averages show most processors offering great performance, frame time plots reveal nasty-looking outliers from several configurations. A second chart with the Core i3-8100 and -7100 removed show Ryzen 5 2400G providing a nice, flat line of frame times through our 720p benchmark. But the Core i5-8400 and its abnormally-high average runs into several frame time spikes that manifest as visible stuttering. We even reproduced those results several times.

The Core i5-8400 oddly doesn't experience the same variance at 1080p, and neither do the Core i3 models. We're testing with a relatively new test image to accommodate Raven Ridge, so there's still some troubleshooting to do.

Regardless, the Ryzen 5 2400G fares well at 720p. And although it isn't stellar at 1920x1080, it's still playable.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt plays surprisingly well on most systems (except the A10-9700 and UHD Graphics 630 engine, of course).

Ryzen 5 2400G takes the lead at both resolutions after applying our overclock. All of the systems suffer a frame time spike at the same point during our test corresponding to a scene transition.

We can confidently recommend the Ryzen 5 2400G for 1080p gaming at low settings in The Witcher 3. The game plays really well.

