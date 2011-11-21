Anti-Aliasing Analysis, Part 2: Performance

Morphological Anti-Aliasing: 1280x1024

Morphological anti-aliasing (MLAA) is a post-process filtering technique compatible with almost every DirectX 9 to 11 application. The technique is quite similar to Nvidia’s FXAA, although AMD implements MLAA in the driver with an override switch. This allows MLAA to be employed as a solution in situations where other forms of anti-aliasing may not work. For more information about morphological AA, check out our Anti-Aliasing Analysis, Part 1 article on the Radeon Exclusive Anti-Aliasing Modes And Driver Settings page.

As you can see, Morphological AA exacts a significant computational load, and scales poorly with more powerful graphics hardware.