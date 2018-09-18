AOC Agon AG352UCG6 Gaming Monitor Review: Color or Contrast - Pick One

OSD Setup & Calibration

Navigating the AG352UCG6’s OSD requires use of a poorly-designed joystick. As mentioned, the joystick has no select feature, and pressing it only toggles power. Clicking right brings up the menu. Click left backs up or cancels. Fore and aft increase and decrease values, respectively. The joystick was a bit frustrating to use at first, but we eventually got used to it.

All menu screens show basic signal info and G-Sync status at the bottom.

The Luminance menu includes the usual brightness and contrast sliders and Game Color, which affects saturation of all six colors, Shadow Control (low-end gamma), Overdrive and Game Mode, which offers five image modes. A sixth preset is hidden in the color temp menu for sRGB. The other options make changes to gamma and shadow control based on game type.

In Color Setup, you’ll find a low blue light slider, which warms the picture to reduce eye fatigue. There are three color temp presets, plus sRGB and User. User opens up RGB sliders, which start at center-range, allowing a balanced adjustment. The different image controls interact, which makes calibration difficult. We’ll detail that below.

OSD setup controls language, timeout up to two minutes, menu position and transparency. You also get a break reminder to warn you when it’s time to rest, use the bathroom, eat, et cetera. The Extra menu has all-settings reset, overclock, sleep mode, USB charge and LED controls. You can leave the USB ports powered on when the monitor is in standby to charge devices. Note that overclock must be engaged to unlock the AG352UCG6’s full 120Hz refresh rate.

Calibration

Some adjustment is necessary to see this monitor’s full potential. Calibrating the AG352UCG6 was something of a challenge thanks to odd gamma tracking and inconsistent grayscale measurements. We found no difference between Gaming, Racing, or sRGB modes, except sRGB locked brightness at around 300 nits.

We found the best image in Racing with a few tweaks using the gamma 3 preset and turning shadow control up to 3. That flattened out the gamma trace and brought all color saturations onto or near their targets. By default, we observed some detail clipping in both highlight and shadow areas.

Here are the settings we used:

AOC Agon AG352UCG6 Calibration Settings Game Mode Racing Brightness 200 nits 84 Brightness 120 nits 42 Brightness 100 nits 32 Brightness 80 nits 24 Brightness 50 nits 12 Contrast 49 Gamma 3 Shadow Control 3 Color Temp User Red 46, Green 46, Blue 53

