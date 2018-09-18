Trending

AOC Agon AG352UCG6 Gaming Monitor Review: Color or Contrast - Pick One

By

OSD Setup & Calibration

Navigating the AG352UCG6’s OSD requires use of a poorly-designed joystick. As mentioned, the joystick has no select feature, and pressing it only toggles power. Clicking right brings up the menu. Click left backs up or cancels. Fore and aft increase and decrease values, respectively. The joystick was a bit frustrating to use at first, but we eventually got used to it.

All menu screens show basic signal info and G-Sync status at the bottom.

Image 1 of 5

Image 2 of 5

Image 3 of 5

Image 4 of 5

Image 5 of 5

The Luminance menu includes the usual brightness and contrast sliders and Game Color, which affects saturation of all six colors, Shadow Control (low-end gamma), Overdrive and Game Mode, which offers five image modes. A sixth preset is hidden in the color temp menu for sRGB. The other options make changes to gamma and shadow control based on game type.

In Color Setup, you’ll find a low blue light slider, which warms the picture to reduce eye fatigue. There are three color temp presets, plus sRGB and User. User opens up RGB sliders, which start at center-range, allowing a balanced adjustment. The different image controls interact, which makes calibration difficult. We’ll detail that below.

OSD setup controls language, timeout up to two minutes, menu position and transparency. You also get a break reminder to warn you when it’s time to rest, use the bathroom, eat, et cetera. The Extra menu has all-settings reset, overclock, sleep mode, USB charge and LED controls. You can leave the USB ports powered on when the monitor is in standby to charge devices. Note that overclock must be engaged to unlock the AG352UCG6’s full 120Hz refresh rate.

Calibration

Some adjustment is necessary to see this monitor’s full potential. Calibrating the AG352UCG6 was something of a challenge thanks to odd gamma tracking and inconsistent grayscale measurements. We found no difference between Gaming, Racing, or sRGB modes, except sRGB locked brightness at around 300 nits.

We found the best image in Racing with a few tweaks using the gamma 3 preset and turning shadow control up to 3. That flattened out the gamma trace and brought all color saturations onto or near their targets. By default, we observed some detail clipping in both highlight and shadow areas.

Here are the settings we used:

AOC Agon AG352UCG6 Calibration Settings
Game ModeRacing
Brightness 200 nits84
Brightness 120 nits42
Brightness 100 nits32
Brightness 80 nits24
Brightness 50 nits12
Contrast49
Gamma3
Shadow Control3
Color Temp UserRed 46, Green 46, Blue 53

MORE: Best Gaming Monitors

MORE: How We Test Monitors

MORE: All Monitor Content

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TheDane 18 September 2018 14:42
    Aren't you calibrating monitors using a HW calibration unit - like iDisplay Pro - or are you only using the monitor settings to modify gamma etc?
    Reply
  • saunupe1911 18 September 2018 16:00
    Any gaming monitor without HDR is a failure.

    Toms Hardware,

    You guys need to review the Monoprice 32in 4K 3840x2160 HDR AMD FreeSync monitor. It's by far the best bang for buck monitor on the market.

    https://www.monoprice.com/product?p_id=27772
    Reply
  • Ninjawithagun 18 September 2018 17:43
    Yet another craptastic VA panel bites the dust ;-)
    Reply
  • Soda-88 18 September 2018 20:18
    > VA
    > gaming

    Pick one.
    Reply
  • wifiburger 20 September 2018 00:15
    AOC is garbage ! Dont buy any of their turd products ! The warranty is only 1year !
    Reply
  • wifiburger 20 September 2018 00:32
    AOC Is garbage ! Warranty is only 1 year, they refuse to service past 1year !
    Reply