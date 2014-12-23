AOC G2460PG 24-Inch Monitor Review: G-Sync Gets Cheaper

Results: Color Gamut And Performance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

All six colors are a little over-saturated at every level except 100 percent, but AOC compensates by reducing the luminance values. This results in only a few visible errors. The highest errors are in the blue primary, due to its greater over-saturation. By and large, though, this is a pretty good chart.

Unfortunately, the sRGB mode's skewed gamma makes the gamut result worse. Over-saturation and luminance are further off, resulting in visible errors in every color and saturation level. Again, if you don’t plan to calibrate, Warm mode is the most accurate.

Calibration tightens things up considerably. Now only blue and 100-percent red have any visible error, and they are extremely slight. Remember that we adjusted the gamma preset to level 2 to achieve this. This final chart shows the G2460PG’s solid color performance.

Now we return to the comparison group:

All of our gaming monitors have a similar level of color error. The Overlord is well ahead because we had to do a software LUT calibration, which is a bit unfair. The other displays, including the G2460PG, were calibrated solely in the OSD. If anything, this outcome demonstrates the power of applications like CalMAN. You can’t really get any better than a LUT because it has much finer adjustment resolution than a monitor’s built-in systems.

Getting back to the AOC, we have no issues with its color results. This is a fairly accurate monitor that is well-suited to gaming, and we feel any user will be satisfied with its image quality.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

Due to a slight under-saturation in the red primary, the G2460PG doesn’t quite fill 100 percent of the sRGB gamut volume. The issue is minor, and if you needed to use the screen for color-critical work, it would stand in thanks to excellent grayscale accuracy and decent gamut results.