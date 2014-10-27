Aorus X7 Pro Notebook Review: GeForce GTX 970M Gets Slim In SLI

Results: Audio And Video Encoding And File Compression

Audio And Video Encoding

Aorus edges out MSI in iTunes, where the processors in both machines reach their matching 3.7GHz Turbo Boost technology limit. LAME MP3 brings us back to reality, showing that 3.7GHz provides the same performance for both variations of the same core technology.

The older MSI notebook leads slightly in HandBrake, while the newer Aorus X7 Pro takes back the lead in TotalCode Studio. Though the older notebook has higher minimum Turbo Boost ratios, I’m slightly surprised to see any noticeable difference in between these machines.

File Compression

Greater memory bandwidth and faster drive access are noticeable benefits in most of our file compression tests; the Aorus X7 Pro leads MSI across the board.