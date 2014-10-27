Aorus X7 Pro Notebook Review: GeForce GTX 970M Gets Slim In SLI

Results: Audio And Video Encoding And File Compression
Audio And Video Encoding
Aorus edges out MSI in iTunes, where the processors in both machines reach their matching 3.7GHz Turbo Boost technology limit. LAME MP3 brings us back to reality, showing that 3.7GHz provides the same performance for both variations of the same core technology.
The older MSI notebook leads slightly in HandBrake, while the newer Aorus X7 Pro takes back the lead in TotalCode Studio. Though the older notebook has higher minimum Turbo Boost ratios, I’m slightly surprised to see any noticeable difference in between these machines.
File Compression
Greater memory bandwidth and faster drive access are noticeable benefits in most of our file compression tests; the Aorus X7 Pro leads MSI across the board.
I mean, I can somehow even understand the zombie drain by the other gpu, but even so: how is it possible that if you just write a word document and read news from the internet, you get something like 2h of battery life.
Obviously, the person who purchases this might not need even 1h battery life ever, but that does not change the fact that something seems to be wrong here, or even broken, when the previous gen laptop achieves 5-6h of battery life in such scenarios.
I am like 95% sure that either the power saving options were not enabled, or they were not functioning properly or some component was flawed or some driver was misbehaving. Or then something else weird was going on.
In any case, I am 100% certain that I can get 3-4h of battery life in a light use, non-gaming scenario with a properly built laptop even if it was sporting this kind of hardware (ie. i7-4870HQ, 970M SLI, 17,3" FHD...)