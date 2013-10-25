ASRock M8 Mini-ITX Barebones Gaming PC Review

Results: Synthetic Benchmarks

A higher Physics score for Intel’s Core i7 CPU looks good for ASRock’s M8. I can't take credit for that though, since the -4770K is simply a better processor. My GeForce GTX 760 is similarly slower than Don’s GeForce GTX 770.

These benchmarks are really just setting up a baseline for combined performance versus cost, and I’d still like to win.

Sandra prefers the M8 build’s Core i7 to the $1300 machine’s Core i5, and its memory benchmark also shows DDR3-1600 CAS 8 (overclocked) beating DDR3-1800 CAS 9 (overclocked).