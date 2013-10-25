ASRock M8 Mini-ITX Barebones Gaming PC Review

Average Performance And Efficiency

Looking back at our recent System Builder Marathon, one reader asked if the $1300 PC might have performed better with a GeForce GTX 760 and Core i7-4770K than it did with the GeForce GTX 770 and Core i5-4670K. As seen from my M8 build, the answer is yes.

In fact, if I use the $1300 PC as a baseline, I measure the alternative hardware used in the M8 12.4% faster, overall, giving it an efficiency victory of 34.8% in spite of its thermal issues.

Those same thermal issues forced me to cap core voltage at 1.06 V when overclocking, which is slightly less than the processor’s default maximum. As a result, overclocking pushed efficiency up by another 3.9%.