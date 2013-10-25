ASRock M8 Mini-ITX Barebones Gaming PC Review

Average Performance And Efficiency
Looking back at our recent System Builder Marathon, one reader asked if the $1300 PC might have performed better with a GeForce GTX 760 and Core i7-4770K than it did with the GeForce GTX 770 and Core i5-4670K. As seen from my M8 build, the answer is yes.
In fact, if I use the $1300 PC as a baseline, I measure the alternative hardware used in the M8 12.4% faster, overall, giving it an efficiency victory of 34.8% in spite of its thermal issues.
Those same thermal issues forced me to cap core voltage at 1.06 V when overclocking, which is slightly less than the processor’s default maximum. As a result, overclocking pushed efficiency up by another 3.9%.
Awesome way of thinking Thomas, that's why I love you guys. I am curious however to know if you emailed them to tell them about this solution. Since it made such a dramatic difference they should change the way those fans are positioned.
Does the added trace length or extra connection required to use a riser card impose any kind of penalty on graphics cards? Please test this, by using one on a typical motherboard just for some measurements.