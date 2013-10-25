ASRock M8 Mini-ITX Barebones Gaming PC Review

ASRock M8 Software
ASRock includes its standard suite of manufacturer-customized applications and freeware in the M8 PC’s installation disc, but its upgraded audio chip adds Creative’s Sound Blaster Recon3D application.
Most interesting of the application’s features is its ability to make your opponents noisier in games through Scout Mode. More familiar controls include equalization, reverberation, and noise reduction.
ASRock A-Tune doesn’t change, but its tuning limits are motherboard-defined. I grabbed a couple of screen shots to show how far this motherboard lets users push system settings.
Awesome way of thinking Thomas, that's why I love you guys. I am curious however to know if you emailed them to tell them about this solution. Since it made such a dramatic difference they should change the way those fans are positioned.
Does the added trace length or extra connection required to use a riser card impose any kind of penalty on graphics cards? Please test this, by using one on a typical motherboard just for some measurements.