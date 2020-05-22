Best VR Headsets for PC and Gaming 2020

Hopeful enthusiasts waited years for virtual reality (VR) to become attainable for their at-home tech arsenal. And now with so many of us suddenly stuck at home, the idea of 'leaving' the home and entering a world of VR is becoming much more appealing.

But it's not just boredom that's made VR more enticing; it's the tech behind it too. A lot of things had to come together before at-home VR was plausible. Vendors needed to improve the experience of head-mounted displays (HMDs) so that VR gaming didn't automatically lead to nausea. We also needed headsets that were somewhat affordable and accessible. Of course, games and apps that make the next-gen tech worthwhile, like the recently released Half-Life: Alyx are also crucial. Today, it's fair to say that VR gaming has all but arrived. With the right VR headset, you can enjoy incredible, immersive games and experiences right at home. We're here to help you find the best VR headset for you.

Believe it or not, VR has grown so much that there are various ways you to get into VR gaming. There are HMDs that connect to gaming desktops / gaming laptops. We have headsets that plug into smartphones, as well as the PlayStation VR (PSVR), which connects to a gaming console. There are even standalone headsets, or HMDs that don’t need to connect to anything at all -- just strap it on, and you're in VR.

Below are the best VR headsets for PC and gaming that are actually worth escaping reality to enjoy.

Quick Shopping Tips

When looking for the best VR headset for gaming, consider the following:

PC-connected VR has the best experience but requires an expensive system. The best VR gaming comes from headsets that you tether to a PC. But a VR-ready gaming PC starts at around $900 for a laptop, or a couple hundred less if you build your own PC. For more wallet-friendly VR, consider standalone HMDs that don’t connect to any system or alternatives that connect to your smartphone.

Is your PC / smartphone powerful enough for VR? Before buying a VR headset that relies on a PC or smartphone connection, you should ensure your device meets the headset's minimum requirements. Steam has a free test for checking if your PC can handle VR, and we also test this in our gaming laptop reviews. If your PC or smartphone doesn’t meet the headset's requirements, you might want to increase your budget or buy a standalone HMD instead.

When it comes to specs, bigger is better. In general, the greater the headset's refresh rate, field of view (FOV), total resolution and pixel density (measured in pixels per inch or PPI), the smoother and sharper games will look.

Make sure your home has enough square footage. Depending on the headset, you may need a notable amount of physical space to properly game. For example, the Oculus Rift S recommends a 3 x 3-foot space minimum, and the PSVR recommends a 10 x 10-foot area.

Mind your glasses. You can usually wear glasses in VR, but some HMDs make this more comfortable than others. Check the headset’s IPD (interpupillary distance, the distance between the pupils in millimeters), which may be adjustable. Better yet, opt for an headset with a glasses spacer, like the Oculus Go or Rift S.

Best VR headsets at a glance:

1. Oculus Quest

2. Valve Index

3. Oculus Go

4. HP Reverb

Best VR Headsets 2020

The Oculus Quest is the best VR headset for the average shopper.

1. Oculus Quest

Best VR Headset

Connectivity: None | Display: 2x OLED | Per-eye Resolution: 1440x1600 | PPI: ? | Refresh Rate: 72Hz | FOV: ~100 degrees | Weight: 571g

Easy to configure

No wires

No need for a computer

A step back in VR graphics quality

Requires a smartphone for initial setup

Restricted to Oculus Store content

The Oculus Quest is the best VR headset for most shoppers. There are more premium and powerful headsets available; however, the Quest strikes the best balance between price and performance. It's also easier to setup than some other headsets, which is great for people new to VR.

The Quest is a standalone headset, so you don't have to connect it to a powerful PC or smartphone. Plus, you don't have to set up base stations around your room, like some other, more premium headsets require. Ultimately, this HMD is a quick and easy path into quality VR. In fact, when we gamed on it, we found it to be as immersive as a pricier PC-connected, room-scale VR system, like the Oculus Rift S. Magically, games like Superhot VR looked just as good as their desktop versions.

If you're interested in potentially using this with a PC, check out our hands-on with the Oculus Link software beta.

Read: Oculus Quest review



MORE: Best Graphics Cards

MORE: How to Buy the Right Graphics Card

The best VR headset for PC is the Valve Index. (Image credit: Valve)

2. Valve Index

Best VR Headset for PC

Connectivity: PC | Display: 2x LCD, canted | Per-eye Resolution: 1440x1600 | PPI: ? | Refresh Rate: 80, 90, 120 or 144 Hz (experimental) | FOV: Up to 130 degrees | Weight: 1.78 pounds (807.4g)

RGB subpixel array eliminates screen-door effect

Wider FOV than comparable headsets

Excellent audio quality

Very heavy

Less comfortable than the HTC Vive Pro

Cushions are glued on

If you’re looking for the best possible VR experience at home, you should get a HMD that tethers to a PC. Today, the best VR headset for PC is the Valve Index. It comes from Valve, the company behind Steam and the Lighthouse tracking system used by the HTC Vive Pro and HTC Vive . The Index also uses Lighthouse base stations (including those Vive owners would already have), but is a step up for consumers from the Vive Pro.

The Index experience is quite customizable with canted lenses that allow for FOV adjustments of up to 10 degrees. There’s also mechanical IPD control. But the Index is less comfortable than the Vive Pro due to a less balanced distribution of its slightly heavier weight (1.8 pounds versus 1.7 pounds) and a bulky data cable.

Gaming on the Index offers your choice of refresh rate, allowing for up to 144 Hz as an experimental feature. This means you can pick your refresh rate based on your system’s capabilities, but you’ll need a pretty powerful graphics card to surpass 90 Hz. The most exciting part of the kit is the long-anticipated Index controllers, which secure to your hand with various adjustments and allow open-hand movements for in-game actions like picking something up. Additionally, the Index controllers have capacitive touch sensors for finger movements and pressure sensors that can tell a game how firm or light your grip is.

Read: Valve Index review



MORE: Best Gaming Laptops

MORE: How to Buy the Right Gaming Laptop

The Oculus Go is the best budget VR headset for entry-level VR experiences.

3. Oculus Go

Best Budget VR Headset

Connectivity: Smartphone | Display: 1x 5.5-inch low-persistence LCD | Per-eye Resolution: 1280x1440 | PPI: 538 | Refresh Rate: 60-75Hz (depending on the app) | FOV: ~100 degrees | Weight: 485g

Great priceLightweight

Tons of content

High-quality build

No spatial tracking

Longer charge time than run time

A quick, easy and affordable way to get into VR, the Oculus Go is the best VR headset for maintaining your budget. Like the Oculus Quest, the Go doesn't need to connect to a PC or smartphone to work. Bonus: it's great for glasses-wearers too.

On the other hand, the Go is the only headset here that has only 3-degrees of freedom (3-DoF) instead of 6-DoF. That means you’re not meant to walk around with it. In other words, don’t expect the same quality or level of immersion as you'd get from a PC-connected headset, like the Go’s more capable sibling the Rift S.

This HMD is currently on sale from $199 to it's lowest price ever, $149 on Amazon.

Read: Oculus Go review



MORE: Best Gaming Monitors

MORE: How To Choose A Monitor

The HP Reverb is the best VR headset for using with Windows Mixed Reality.

4. HP Reverb

Best Windows Mixed Reality Headset

Connectivity: PC | Display: 2x 2.89-inch LCD | Per-eye resolution: 2160 X2160 | PPI: ? | Refresh Rate: 90Hz | FOV: ~114 degrees | Weight: 498g

Exceptional visual clarity

Lightweight

Simple setup process

Poor controller ergonomics

Faulty controller tracking with limited FOV

No IPD adjustment

The HP Reverb is the best VR headset for enjoying Windows Mixed Reality. Its display resolution is a noticeably higher than the Valve Index, Rift S, HTC Vive and even the Vive Pro. As a result, menu text never looked more clear. Plus, the Reverb is shockingly comfortable and easy to set up.



But you may have noticed that the Reverb has the lowest rating on this page. That's because it's limited by Windows MR, which generally suffers from poor tracking of hand controllers. With the Reverb, our controllers floated all over the screen if we left the tracking’s narrow FOV. Only buy the Reverb over other headsets here if you have a reason to prioritize higher resolution over good controllers (or are committed to Windows MR).

Keep in mind that HP is working on a new version of the Reverb with the help of Microsoft and Valve, maker of the HTC Vive line of VR headsets, as well as Steam. HP teased the HMD in March, but we still don't have concrete details, such as a release date, price or specs, on the next-gen VR collaboration.

Review: HP Reverb review



MORE: The History Of Virtual Reality

MORE: Virtual Reality Basics

MORE: All Virtual Reality Content