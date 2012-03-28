Trending

System Builder Marathon, March 2012: $2600 Performance PC

Benchmark Results: Audio And Video Encoding

When we see one-second performance differences in timed applications that should yield identical results, we generally chalk that up to rounding. After all, 49.49 seconds rounds down, while 49.50 seconds rounds up.

We expect that an indiscernible frequency difference is responsible for the top results in Apple iTunes, where core count doesn’t matter.

Lame also produces substantially similar results from dramatically different hardware with similar CPU frequencies, indicating that it’s not optimized for multi-threading. The fact that Intel's desktop Sandy Bridge- and enthusiast Sandy Bridge-E-based chips share a common core architecture help explain the photo-finish.

HandBrake and MainConcept take excellent advantage of the new system’s extra cores.

134 Comments Comment from the forums
  • llguitargr8 28 March 2012 11:22
    Just curious, did you guys purchase all these parts and right these articles before the GTX 680 was released? I really thought you guys would have gone with that, and if it wasn't because they weren't available at the time, then what makes the 7970 better in your opinion?
  • llguitargr8 28 March 2012 11:23
    Sorry, *write. It's late.
  • g-unit1111 28 March 2012 11:32
    Not sure if I agree with that choice of cooler but I definitely like the rest of the setup!
  • bystander 28 March 2012 11:42
    llguitargr8Just curious, did you guys purchase all these parts and right these articles before the GTX 680 was released? I really thought you guys would have gone with that, and if it wasn't because they weren't available at the time, then what makes the 7970 better in your opinion?Almost all these build articles are based on purchases that took place 2 months ago. Even if they were to have bought these parts today, it would be hard to purchase a 680, as stock is a major issue.
  • mjmjpfaff 28 March 2012 11:51
    I like it a lot. I am glad you mixed it up and went with the x79 platform.
  • esrever 28 March 2012 12:04
    I like the build except the x79 adds like $500 extra that I see very little benefit from.
  • Pezcore27 28 March 2012 12:04
    Love the build. Do want!
  • e56imfg 28 March 2012 12:05
    Dang I need to win this one!! I'm so happy they balanced the CPU with the GPU this time around.
  • hmp_goose 28 March 2012 12:58
    Good job: Working through the details of the CPU cooler like that is half the fun of this hobby. Great build.
  • theuniquegamer 28 March 2012 14:09
    Good build . But there could be more improvement by replacing a $600 cpu and $320 mother board with a i7 2600k and a $200 z68 mother board . And also replacing the 7970($590) with 2x680 at 2x$500(from the money saved from cpu and motherboard and 7970). It may give better gaming result than this build.
