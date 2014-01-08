Dell P2714T 27-Inch Touchscreen Monitor, Reviewed

Results: Color Gamut And Performance

Color gamut is measured using a saturation sweep that samples the six main colors (red, green, blue, cyan, magenta, and yellow) at five saturation levels (20, 40, 60, 80, and 100%), providing a more realistic view of color accuracy. Since there are no color management controls on the P2714T, we're only showing the post-calibration graphs (although we’re sure they'd look pretty much the same out-of-box).

The CIE chart up top looks pretty good with the exception of green and magenta, which are clocked slightly away from their targets. All of the saturation measurements are close to correct. The luminance levels also approach the standard, with only 100-percent blue rising to a point that’s about 25 percent too bright. Since that color is also a little under-saturated, the extra luminance isn’t a problem. The overall Delta E errors are all invisible except for 80- and 100-percent green, which can barely be seen. The P2714T offers excellent color accuracy.

Let’s see how the P2714T stacks up against the competition.

A total average of 2.01 Delta E is extremely low. You won’t see any color error on the P2714T. Do you need proof that monitors just keep improving? Dell's excellent is a mid-pack result; not only here. but for all of 2013!

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998

There are basically two categories of displays in use today: those that conform to the sRGB/Rec 709 standard like HDTVs, and wide-gamut panels that show as much as 100 percent of the Adobe RGB 1998 spec. We use Gamutvision to calculate the gamut volume, based on an ICC profile created from actual measurements. The chart shows the percentage of both sRGB and Adobe RGB 1998 gamuts.

This result is pretty typical of the sRGB monitors we’ve tested. Only a slight under-saturation of blue prevents it from being higher. If you don’t need the larger Adobe RGB 1998 gamut, Dell's P2714T is plenty accurate enough for photo editing and pro graphics applications.