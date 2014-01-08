Trending

Dell P2714T 27-Inch Touchscreen Monitor, Reviewed

If you're looking for the tablet-like experience on your desktop PC, Dell's P2714T could be the answer. This 27-inch multi-touch screen offers FHD resolution and sleek design at a high price point. But does its performance stack up in our lab tests?

Results: Viewing Angle And Uniformity

New monitors based on TN panels are becoming increasingly rare. Only their faster response times make them useful for gaming. For all other purposes, IPS and PLS are the better choice, and they're the dominant technologies in LCD flat panel manufacturing as a result. Besides improved contrast and color accuracy, superior off-axis viewing performance is a hallmark feature.

The P2714T looks similar to other IPS screens we’ve photographed. Light falloff is minimal to the sides and a little more pronounced in the vertical plane. While there is almost no color shift from bottom to top, a slight blue tint appears when you reach a 45-degree position to either the left or right. Detail in the dark end of the brightness is retained pretty well. You can still see a difference between the zero and 10 percent bars.

Screen Uniformity: Luminance

To measure screen uniformity, zero- and 100-percent full-field patterns are used, and nine points are sampled. In a change from previous reviews, we’re now comparing the results to other monitors we’ve measured. First, we establish a baseline measurement at the center of each screen. Then the surrounding eight points are measured and their values expressed as a percentage of the baseline, either above or below. This number gets averaged. It is important to remember that we only test the review sample each vendor submits. Other examples of the same monitor can measure differently in this metric.

First up is black field uniformity.

Given some of the past results we’ve recorded, this number is a little surprising. While 14 percent isn’t poor performance by any means, there are plenty of monitors that fare better. On our review sample, we could see slight hotspots on the left side and center of the screen.

Here’s the white field measurement.

In the white field measurement, we see that the center of the screen is ever so slightly brighter than the surrounding area. You can barely tell though, and again, we're splitting hairs.

Screen Uniformity: Color

To measure color uniformity, we display an 80-percent white field and measure the Delta E error of the same nine points on the screen. Then we subtract the lowest value from the highest to arrive at the result. A smaller number means a display is more uniform. Any value below three means that variation is invisible to the naked eye.

The P2714T’s color is the weakest in our uniformity measurements, and we can see slight variations in a vertical band pattern. One band is slightly blue, while another is slightly green. The all-important center area of the screen is the most accurate. It’s possible (if not probable) that the panel's touch layer plays an influential role in these benchmarks.

24 Comments Comment from the forums
  • killerclick 08 January 2014 12:22
    Lol touchscreens on the desktop, it was a crappy idea 2 years ago and it's a crappy idea now.
    Reply
  • damianrobertjones 08 January 2014 12:30
    @killerclick: That, of course, is YOUR opinion. I'd rather have the option than not have the option. Maybe we should just stop providing options... ."Having to lift your hand from the keyboard to reach out and touch your monitor definitely takes more time."So does moving your hand from the mouse back to the keyboard. As it stands I do actually prefer having touch.
    Reply
  • vaughn2k 08 January 2014 13:05
    good to have this on kiosk, than have it used by designers like me.. ;)
    Reply
  • therogerwilco 08 January 2014 14:47
    Don't talk to me about desktop monitors unless they have better resolutions than 1600p.
    Reply
  • InvalidError 08 January 2014 15:21
    @damian: having options may be nice but touch-screen on the desktop for everyday computing and productivity with touch as the primary input sounds like a horrible ergonomic disaster: to use a large touch screen, you need to bring it close to your waist to avoid excessive strain on your arms but putting the display there means having to hold your head at ridiculous angles to look at the screen which is going to strain your neck.So, touch on a large screen only makes sense for occasional/intermittent use.
    Reply
  • killerclick 08 January 2014 15:47
    12389025 said:
    @killerclick: That, of course, is YOUR opinion. I'd rather have the option than not have the option. Maybe we should just stop providing options...

    I said it's a crappy idea that's not going to catch on, and I'd prefer not to have to pay extra for it or sacrifice other aspects of the display, like resolution in this case. That said, the companies can put their R&D and marketing $ wherever they want, not my money, but it's still dumb.
    Reply
  • Patrick Tobin 08 January 2014 17:35
    After having used touch extensively on desktop, laptop and tablet form factors I have to say it works really well for a desktop system for quick hits and the such and getting in and out of stuff quickly in Windows 8, on a laptop it makes very little sense though. I would rather have it than not, but not at 1920x1080.
    Reply
  • hannibal 08 January 2014 18:12
    The childrens that are now using iDevices and similar can not live with traditional display if there are these in the market. In the long run non touchable monitors are gonna die out. Sooner or later there are more of those touch orientated customer than we old fossilised normal screen users... Eventually we die out and so will normal monitors. For me touch based pad with screen would be ideal for controlling win8 in my desktop. It would be on the table just like my mouse, so I don't have ro rise my hand to do something...In few years there will be a lot of 4K monitors with touch interface, because big audience have to have them...
    Reply
