Dell S2718D HDR Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response & Lag
Viewing Angles
You just might have a few friends around when watching Ultra HD Blu-rays on the S2718D. It’s a good thing it offers decent viewing angles, so sharing won’t cause too many arguments over who gets to sit in the center seat. The side photo shows a slight blue shift and a reasonably small reduction in luminance. The top-down view is quite a bit dimmer with an obvious red tint, though it’s rare that anyone needs to watch from this angle. Performance is right in line with the better IPS panels we’ve tested, though it’s not quite as good as some AHVA screens in our experience.
Screen Uniformity
To learn how we measure screen uniformity, please click here.
A few slight hotspots spoil the black field test result. We saw a bit of glow in the center and lower-left zones of the screen. Once the brightness levels rise from black, things improve very quickly. The white field measurement is one of the best we’ve ever recorded. Color uniformity is about average with a slight tint observed in the lower-right zone. Overall quality control seems adequate, and we don’t expect to see many complaints from users. This is a decent looking monitor for sure.
Pixel Response & Input Lag
Please click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.
With a 60Hz refresh rate and the absence of adaptive-sync, gamers will likely be considering other displays. But if your gameplay is of the casual variety, the S2718D offers reasonably low input lag and a typical screen draw time. When overdrive is set to Fast, you’ll see very little motion blur and only the slightest ghosting, which is more apparent in the Blur-Busters UFO test than it is in actual content. The only tiny flaw is that it can’t render 24p at a refresh multiple; it’s locked at 60Hz. That causes a bit of judder during side-to-side camera pans, but the image doesn’t break up or become blocky. A fix for this would be a 72Hz refresh rate option.
Lots of people have plenty of use for 60hz screens. stop poo-pooing products that cleary arent aimed at you. I have a rig for gaming, and sure, 60hz isn't really enough anymore. However, I take and edit photos as a hobby, so IPS, 10-bit, HDR, all very attractive features. Add that i can mate it to my photo editing laptop with a USB-C cable and were really getting somewhere. I'll be looking for this one come holiday season.
But as you said most non-gaming applications don't need high refresh rates. Users who don't game will typically favor resolution, contrast, brightness, viewing angle, and color reproduction over refresh rate and input latency. If you have a sub-$300 budget like I do you often end up with a display that either favors gaming performance and features, or image quality and advanced colorspaces. Just because you favor a high-refresh gaming monitor doesn't mean you can't recognize uses for a non-gaming display.
Granted if you spend enough money you can get a display that doesn't compromise much and is fairly good at everything. Way out of my price range at this point, though.
On the console side of things, Xbox One S has supported Ultra HD (4K HDR10) BDs for some time. If I was looking for a dedicated box, it's a good choice even if you don't play console games. It's not much more than a decent dedicated 4K HDR10 player, and it has better support for apps. You can add a Kinect if you want voice control. If you don't use physical discs but want a dedicated box for 4K HDR streams, then I'd recommend a Roku Premiere+ or Ultra.