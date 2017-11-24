Destiny 2 Performance Review

CPU, RAM & VRAM Resources
Processor Utilization
Whether we're running a Radeon or GeForce at 1080p or 1440p, the Ryzen 5's six cores idly twiddle their thumbs!
Overall CPU usage never rises above 50%, and spends most of its time below 40%. The Radeon appears to utilize fewer host processing resources than the GeForce card, though the delta narrows somewhat at 2560x1440.
System Memory Utilization
Two observations become apparent here: GeForce cards require more system memory than the Radeons, and a higher resolution translates to a slight increase in RAM utilization.
Video Memory Utilization
When it comes to graphics memory, on the other hand, the opposite is true. AMD's Radeon cards use a little extra GDDR5 than the GeForce cards at identical quality settings. We're still a long way from the 8GB and 6GB found on our test subjects, though.
Of course, it is no surprise that the transition from 1080p to 1440p leads to an increase in the amount of VRAM used.
I have 32GB of RAM, and have my whole house on a realtime SNMP/WMI monitor.
D2 uses 10-12GB of RAM and drives the 4 cores in my I5 at 40-50% CPU.
Looks awesome....
My setup is i7 4790k @ 4.5Ghz, 32GB DDR3 RAM, and ASUS Strix GTX 970.
The gunplay is just top notch. For normal play, you can 100% rely on the weapons, and add in the various abilities as you go. They aren't essential until you're in the harder modes and really looking to maximize teamwork and efficiency. It's a great game.
Hope that helps
388.00 was the last public version when all the benchs were done.
We always try to find some demanding areas for the benchmark sequence. Of course (and like you), our RX480 show better results - like all the others GPUs, so the final ranking doesn't change globally - in some places :)