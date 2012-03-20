Fedora 16 And GNOME Shell: Tested And Reviewed

Benchmark Results: Multimedia
|Video
HandBrake
We use the CLI edition of HandBrake version 0.9.6 on all three operating systems. We only need to run two iterations of HandBrake due to the long duration and consistency between runs.
Again, Fedora and Ubuntu nearly tie, both holding nearly a one-minute lead over Windows.
|Audio
Lame
The Lame MP3 encoding test also ends in a tie between the two distros. And both are again ahead of Windows, this time by just nine seconds.
|Images
RawTherapee
We use the 64-bit version of RawTherapee 4.0.7 for Fedora and Windows, and 4.0.6.16 for Ubuntu. We use ten image files of various raw formats as the test files for this benchmark. Both 8-bit JPEG and 16-bit PNG output is tested. Timing begins when the start command is pressed on the process queue, and ends when the process queue is cleared. RawTherapee is timed using a stopwatch measuring in milliseconds, and three iterations are performed.
Fedora only beats Ubuntu by about two seconds in the 8-bit JPEG, but soars ahead of Windows by over 13 seconds. In 16-bit PNG conversions, Ubuntu 11.10 takes the lead over Fedora by six seconds, while Windows 7 is again in last place, another ten seconds behind Verne.
Overall, the Linux distros come out ahead of Windows 7 in multimedia testing.
In the end, I'm downgrading to a much older distro of Ubuntu, and supplementing it with Windows 7. I'll be keeping an eye in the coming years to see how these rusty GUI releases turn out-- hopefully for the better. But for now, linux has lost a lot of its useability and it's flare. I'll miss the days when upgrading to a newer distro actually felt like an upgrade, but maybe after all these mistakes, developers will learn and make Linux exciting again. I'll be waiting to see.
Nobody, IMHO, who actually uses a computer for anything of value wastes their time with Fedora. You can't upgrade it, so your own personal enhancements and bug fixes are lost. Features you like are abandoned for broken replacements. Fedora is a nightmare and has been since it began. I began the adventure years ago with Red Hat 5 and finally gave up and moved to more useful distros after Fedora 8. Fedora is now for the masochistic.
On the other hand, if you like superficiality, as in wallpaper and clock positions, and enjoy the animated struggle that comes with installing something new all the time and reporting bugs then Fedora is a good thing.
With that Fedora is also made for workstations and Ubuntu made for end user support 2 differnet applications so why only show benchmarks of end user things and not anything on network support, domain support, VM thin client viability, accessing files from the network, etc. like that things which Fedora is good at not just things which Ubuntu is I think this article was basised and another should be made with more benchmarks to not be as basised towards one or the other.
Unity, Metro, GNOME 3, Etc.
Alas, I must suffer each day for the Wacom preferences panel in GNOME settings. Ties me to GNOME 3 (or a derivative). How silly.
Now, I admit that neither of these configuration options are immediately visible to a new user. Despite that, your review is bad, and you should feel bad.