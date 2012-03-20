Fedora 16 And GNOME Shell: Tested And Reviewed

Benchmark Results: Multimedia

Video

HandBrake



We use the CLI edition of HandBrake version 0.9.6 on all three operating systems. We only need to run two iterations of HandBrake due to the long duration and consistency between runs.

Again, Fedora and Ubuntu nearly tie, both holding nearly a one-minute lead over Windows.

Audio

Lame

The Lame MP3 encoding test also ends in a tie between the two distros. And both are again ahead of Windows, this time by just nine seconds.

Images

RawTherapee

We use the 64-bit version of RawTherapee 4.0.7 for Fedora and Windows, and 4.0.6.16 for Ubuntu. We use ten image files of various raw formats as the test files for this benchmark. Both 8-bit JPEG and 16-bit PNG output is tested. Timing begins when the start command is pressed on the process queue, and ends when the process queue is cleared. RawTherapee is timed using a stopwatch measuring in milliseconds, and three iterations are performed.

Fedora only beats Ubuntu by about two seconds in the 8-bit JPEG, but soars ahead of Windows by over 13 seconds. In 16-bit PNG conversions, Ubuntu 11.10 takes the lead over Fedora by six seconds, while Windows 7 is again in last place, another ten seconds behind Verne.

Overall, the Linux distros come out ahead of Windows 7 in multimedia testing.