Fedora 16 And GNOME Shell: Tested And Reviewed

Benchmark Results: Unigine, AMD And Nvidia
The Unigine benchmarks are run with full detail settings at a resolution of 1920x1080, with anti-aliasing and sound disabled. Both video cards are using the proprietary Linux drivers. The Windows 7 testing is done with both OpenGL and DirectX. Ambient occlusion and tessellation are disabled in Heaven. Two iterations of each Unigine benchmark are run.
AMD
Windows with DirectX tops the Sanctuary benchmarks at 44 FPS, with the OpenGL score much lower at 35 FPS. Fedora and Ubuntu practically tie at around 40 FPS.
In Tropics, Fedora, Ubuntu, and Windows with OpenGL all basically tie for first place at 42 FPS, while Windows with DirectX only earns 33 FPS.
In Heaven, it's Windows 7 with DirectX that again pulls ahead with 44 FPS, while OpenGL on Windows also performs quite well with nearly 42 FPS. Fedora 16 places second at just under 30 FPS and Ubuntu 11.10 falters at the most intense graphical benchmark in the suite, earning just 12 frames per second.
Nvidia
The FPS scores are lower on the Nvidia card in all operating systems. Windows 7 with DirectX takes the lead in Sanctuary and Tropics, followed closely by Fedora. In Heaven, Fedora surprisingly takes the top spot at 46 FPS, followed by Windows 7 with DirectX. Ubuntu consistently gets lower frame rates than the competition in all three Unigine benchmarks using the Nvidia graphics solution.
In the end, I'm downgrading to a much older distro of Ubuntu, and supplementing it with Windows 7. I'll be keeping an eye in the coming years to see how these rusty GUI releases turn out-- hopefully for the better. But for now, linux has lost a lot of its useability and it's flare. I'll miss the days when upgrading to a newer distro actually felt like an upgrade, but maybe after all these mistakes, developers will learn and make Linux exciting again. I'll be waiting to see.
Nobody, IMHO, who actually uses a computer for anything of value wastes their time with Fedora. You can't upgrade it, so your own personal enhancements and bug fixes are lost. Features you like are abandoned for broken replacements. Fedora is a nightmare and has been since it began. I began the adventure years ago with Red Hat 5 and finally gave up and moved to more useful distros after Fedora 8. Fedora is now for the masochistic.
On the other hand, if you like superficiality, as in wallpaper and clock positions, and enjoy the animated struggle that comes with installing something new all the time and reporting bugs then Fedora is a good thing.
With that Fedora is also made for workstations and Ubuntu made for end user support 2 differnet applications so why only show benchmarks of end user things and not anything on network support, domain support, VM thin client viability, accessing files from the network, etc. like that things which Fedora is good at not just things which Ubuntu is I think this article was basised and another should be made with more benchmarks to not be as basised towards one or the other.
Unity, Metro, GNOME 3, Etc.
Alas, I must suffer each day for the Wacom preferences panel in GNOME settings. Ties me to GNOME 3 (or a derivative). How silly.
Now, I admit that neither of these configuration options are immediately visible to a new user. Despite that, your review is bad, and you should feel bad.