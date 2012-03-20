Fedora 16 And GNOME Shell: Tested And Reviewed

Benchmark Results: Unigine, AMD And Nvidia

The Unigine benchmarks are run with full detail settings at a resolution of 1920x1080, with anti-aliasing and sound disabled. Both video cards are using the proprietary Linux drivers. The Windows 7 testing is done with both OpenGL and DirectX. Ambient occlusion and tessellation are disabled in Heaven. Two iterations of each Unigine benchmark are run.

AMD

Windows with DirectX tops the Sanctuary benchmarks at 44 FPS, with the OpenGL score much lower at 35 FPS. Fedora and Ubuntu practically tie at around 40 FPS.

In Tropics, Fedora, Ubuntu, and Windows with OpenGL all basically tie for first place at 42 FPS, while Windows with DirectX only earns 33 FPS.

In Heaven, it's Windows 7 with DirectX that again pulls ahead with 44 FPS, while OpenGL on Windows also performs quite well with nearly 42 FPS. Fedora 16 places second at just under 30 FPS and Ubuntu 11.10 falters at the most intense graphical benchmark in the suite, earning just 12 frames per second.

Nvidia

The FPS scores are lower on the Nvidia card in all operating systems. Windows 7 with DirectX takes the lead in Sanctuary and Tropics, followed closely by Fedora. In Heaven, Fedora surprisingly takes the top spot at 46 FPS, followed by Windows 7 with DirectX. Ubuntu consistently gets lower frame rates than the competition in all three Unigine benchmarks using the Nvidia graphics solution.