Fedora 16 And GNOME Shell: Tested And Reviewed

Fedora 16 Installation: Phase Two

The first screen to appear in the second part of the Fedora 16 installation is simply a welcome page letting you know what to expect from the next four steps.

Fedora 16 Installation - Phase 2

The second screen contains a simple license agreement you have to accept. Fortunately, because Fedora is 100% FOSS and licensed under the GPL, you're not signing your first-born over to anyone.

License Agreement

The third screen is where the real action happens. You have to choose a username and password for the primary user. The strength of the password appears next to the box where it is entered.

There is also the option to Add to Administrators group. This option comes in handy for single-user home PCs. In this type of scenario, entering the same password you used in phase one of the installation helps cut down on confusion later on. Network log-in and advanced options (such as the location of the home directory) can also be set up here.

User Setup

On the fourth screen, you can edit the time and date, just in case they aren't already correct. You can also choose to synchronize the time and date via a remote time server.

Date & Time Setup

The final screen lists the hardware on your system and asks if you want to send that profile to Fedora to help with compatibility on future releases.

Hardware Profile

You should now be on the log-in screen of your brand new Fedora 16 installation. When you arrive at the GNOME Shell, do the same thing you would in any other brand new installation: update it. Click the Activities button in the upper left-hand corner of the screen.

The Fedora 16 GNOME Shell

This activates the Overview.

The GNOME Shell Overview

Click on the word Applications near the upper-left corner and scroll down until you see Software Update.

Applications Overrview - Software Updates

After the Software Update wizard finishes looking for updates, click Apply.

Software Update

When the updating is finished, restart the PC once again so we can work on making Fedora a little more user-friendly.