Fedora 16 And GNOME Shell: Tested And Reviewed

Fedora 16 Installation: Phase Two
The first screen to appear in the second part of the Fedora 16 installation is simply a welcome page letting you know what to expect from the next four steps.
The second screen contains a simple license agreement you have to accept. Fortunately, because Fedora is 100% FOSS and licensed under the GPL, you're not signing your first-born over to anyone.
The third screen is where the real action happens. You have to choose a username and password for the primary user. The strength of the password appears next to the box where it is entered.
There is also the option to Add to Administrators group. This option comes in handy for single-user home PCs. In this type of scenario, entering the same password you used in phase one of the installation helps cut down on confusion later on. Network log-in and advanced options (such as the location of the home directory) can also be set up here.
On the fourth screen, you can edit the time and date, just in case they aren't already correct. You can also choose to synchronize the time and date via a remote time server.
The final screen lists the hardware on your system and asks if you want to send that profile to Fedora to help with compatibility on future releases.
You should now be on the log-in screen of your brand new Fedora 16 installation. When you arrive at the GNOME Shell, do the same thing you would in any other brand new installation: update it. Click the Activities button in the upper left-hand corner of the screen.
This activates the Overview.
Click on the word Applications near the upper-left corner and scroll down until you see Software Update.
After the Software Update wizard finishes looking for updates, click Apply.
When the updating is finished, restart the PC once again so we can work on making Fedora a little more user-friendly.
In the end, I'm downgrading to a much older distro of Ubuntu, and supplementing it with Windows 7. I'll be keeping an eye in the coming years to see how these rusty GUI releases turn out-- hopefully for the better. But for now, linux has lost a lot of its useability and it's flare. I'll miss the days when upgrading to a newer distro actually felt like an upgrade, but maybe after all these mistakes, developers will learn and make Linux exciting again. I'll be waiting to see.
Nobody, IMHO, who actually uses a computer for anything of value wastes their time with Fedora. You can't upgrade it, so your own personal enhancements and bug fixes are lost. Features you like are abandoned for broken replacements. Fedora is a nightmare and has been since it began. I began the adventure years ago with Red Hat 5 and finally gave up and moved to more useful distros after Fedora 8. Fedora is now for the masochistic.
On the other hand, if you like superficiality, as in wallpaper and clock positions, and enjoy the animated struggle that comes with installing something new all the time and reporting bugs then Fedora is a good thing.
With that Fedora is also made for workstations and Ubuntu made for end user support 2 differnet applications so why only show benchmarks of end user things and not anything on network support, domain support, VM thin client viability, accessing files from the network, etc. like that things which Fedora is good at not just things which Ubuntu is I think this article was basised and another should be made with more benchmarks to not be as basised towards one or the other.
Unity, Metro, GNOME 3, Etc.
Alas, I must suffer each day for the Wacom preferences panel in GNOME settings. Ties me to GNOME 3 (or a derivative). How silly.
Now, I admit that neither of these configuration options are immediately visible to a new user. Despite that, your review is bad, and you should feel bad.