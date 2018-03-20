Final Fantasy XV: Performance Analysis With 10 GPUs

Graphics & Rendering Settings

A large number of graphics options are available in Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition. From object and terrain quality to texture filtering through anti-aliasing, shadows and lighting, and even ambient occlusion, almost everything is customizable. Thankfully, four presets are also available: Low, Medium, High, and Very High. We like that the Nvidia-specific options can be set separately, allowing true apples-to-apples comparisons.

Medium/High

The most obvious differences between the Medium and High presets concern texture quality, particularly when it comes to text displayed in-game. As an example, check out the pump shown in the foreground.

Overall quality remains acceptable at Medium.

Low/High

The Low setting sacrifices many graphical details with respect to texture quality, shadows, reflections, display distance, and vegetation density.



