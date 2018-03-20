Final Fantasy XV: Performance Analysis With 10 GPUs

Benchmarks at 1080p

Considering the publisher's recommended configuration for gameplay at 1080p and 30 FPS, we have to stay at this resolution for testing the Medium and High presets with these cards.

Medium Settings

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

The Radeon RX 460, RX 560, and GeForce GTX 1050 are already out of contention. They're incapable of sustaining a minimum frame rate of 30.

A GeForce GTX 1050 Ti does satisfy Square Enix's suggestion. However, its frame time variation is significant, spoiling the experience.

In general, all of these cards suffer from a micro-stuttering-like effect at certain times, particularly when changing zones. This phenomenon is a little more prevalent on Radeon cards.

High Settings

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Pushing the graphics settings up a notch doesn't affect our previous conclusions. The Radeon RX 460, RX 560, and GeForce GTX 1050 are still in trouble, while we find the Radeon RX 580, GeForce GTX 1060, and GTX 970 up top. Stuttering is still an issue in the same places, and these frame time variations are evident as spikes in our charts.



