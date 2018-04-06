Get Maximum Fortnite Performance: 'Epic' Mode With 10 Graphics Cards

Graphics and Rendering Settings
Fortnite doesn't give you a ton of graphics options. However, the most important knobs and dials are easy enough to manipulate. Beyond the universal image-quality presets (Low, Medium, High, and Epic), you can individually adjust view distance, shadow quality (the most demanding graphics parameter), anti-aliasing, and texture quality. Show Grass, a resource-hungry option on lower-end graphics cards, has its own toggle.
High vs. Epic
Differences between the High and Epic presets are not obvious. Looking closely, however, the shading and lighting are slightly dissimilar. Overall, we suspect that you'll find the High setting perfectly suitable if it means enjoying a smoother frame rate on your hardware.
Medium vs. Epic
Shadow quality takes a hit under the Medium preset, while Show Grass is disabled by default. (You can turn this setting back on independently.) There is also a noticeable decrease in texture quality, as well as in view distance.
Low vs. Epic
The Low setting is clearly designed for entry-level GPUs, as far down as integrated graphics engines. Basic image quality and the complete absence of shadows wrecks the game's visual appeal. Skip this option unless you have no other choice, in which case consider upgrading your PC.
1) Analyze the CPU thread loads in descending order:
■Record loads per CPU thread for each point in time.
■For each data point, assign the loads to graphs called "Highest loaded thread", "2nd highest", "3rd highest", ..., "Nth highest". (The spreadsheet function LARGE is your friend here.)
■Display these as you do now - only now the top bar displays how the highest loaded CPU thread - whatever thread it happened to be at the time - was doing throughout the entire test.
I think this display would be better than the current one, because you could see the performance profile at a glance: the colors would shift from highly loaded at the top to slightly loaded at the bottom. E.g. you could easily see how much of the time 4 or more threads were highly loaded *at the same time*. The current graph doesn't show this definitely, since the high loads on the two threads may have occurred at different times in the test.
2) Change the value groups of the CPU load: 86% to 100% is much too wide of a gap. I'd like there to be a "fully loaded" group of 99 - 100% (maybe 98 - 100%, or 98.5 - 100%, depending on the precision of the data recording). I feel this is very important, since it would indicate an almost certain CPU bottleneck.
edit for context- the post i was replying to was a now deleted angry rant
Fortnite is deliberately built to NOT be CPU intensive so that it can run on a wide range of systems. You turn down the eye candy until your graphics can handle it, and your CPU is not a big concern.
I second a change with the load charts. Maybe I am just slow but I have a hard time reading them.
Also the recommended specs from the game devs seem really underpowered. Would have liked to see just how low the settings would have to be under those conditions.