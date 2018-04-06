Get Maximum Fortnite Performance: 'Epic' Mode With 10 Graphics Cards

How Fortnite Uses CPU, RAM & Video Memory

CPU Utilization

Now, let's see how Unreal Engine 4 (UE4) manages available host processing resources. Given modest minimum and recommended settings, we expect that our Ryzen CPU won't be overloaded.

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

Overall, the utilization that we measure appears acceptable, regardless of whether you have a GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or Radeon RX 580 installed. But we do see two cores more active than the rest. Epic's Unreal Engine 4 does not seem to exploit our Ryzen CPU's resources in a balanced way, though we've definitely seen worse when it comes to threaded games.

For what it's worth, we've been told by Epic's Tim Sweeney in the past that UE4 scales well to four cores, with worthwhile scaling to eight to 10 cores in more complex UE4-based game scenes.

System & Video Memory Utilization

There is not much to say about memory use. Gaming PCs with 8GB of RAM should be fine. As for graphics memory, our two comparison boards have some headroom left, though you'll see greater utilization on Radeon cards than GeForce ones.

MORE: Final Fantasy XV Performance Review

MORE: Project CARS 2 Performance Review

MORE: Star Wars Battlefront II Performance Review