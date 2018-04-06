Get Maximum Fortnite Performance: 'Epic' Mode With 10 Graphics Cards

How Fortnite Uses Multiple Cores

We now know that Fortnite does not distribute CPU loads uniformly over available resources. Two of our Ryzen processor's cores are more heavily utilized than the rest, so let's see what happens when we start dialing back the number of active threads. For this experiment, we dust off the GeForce GTX 1060 6GB and test several core/thread combinations with our Ryzen 5 1600X.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Reducing the number of available logical cores leads to a slight drop in average and minimum frame rates. However, the difference between six-core/12-thread and two-core/two-thread is so small that it is barely above the margin of error. In other words, a CPU with just two cores should be sufficient to play Fortnite at 1920x1080 under the Epic quality preset with a mainstream graphics card.

MORE: Final Fantasy XV Performance Review

MORE: Project CARS 2 Performance Review

MORE: Star Wars Battlefront II Performance Review