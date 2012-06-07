System Builder Marathon, June 2012: $500 Gaming PC

Benchmark Results: Audio And Video
Dumping the bulk of our funding into graphics is sure to spell disaster throughout the media encoding and productivity benchmarks. But it's time to face the music.
This quarter's system contains a dual-core Sandy Bridge-based chip locked at 2.4 GHz, while the former build enjoys a pair of 3.3 GHz Hyper-Threaded cores, an additional 1 MB of L3 cache, and a less restrictive dual-channel memory controller.
iTunes and Lame showcases the per-clock performance of a processing core. Because both of these chips center on Intel's Sandy Bridge design, we're not surprised to see the Celeron deliver 73-74% of the Core i3's performance at 72.7% of the frequency, and at only 40% of its cost. Although the results don't look particularly impressive, this low-budget chip could totally embarrass other architectures in these two specific single-threaded tests.
HandBrake and MainConcept, on the other hands, are well-threaded, rewarding the deployment of additional physical processing cores. Neither of these machines would compete agressively against quad-core Core i5 or i7 systems.
In both tests, this quarter's $500 build delivers only 59% of last quarter's performance, meaning March’s system is seeing substantial benefit from higher clocks, two additional logical cores, more L3 cache, and greater memory bandwidth.
any enthusiast with limited budget would want to maximize his core clocks with higher voltages.. the card can keep cool by increasing the fan speed.
More noise for a gaming session is acceptable.
pun intended ? ;)
Diablo 3 maxes out at 60fps with occasional dips down to ~30fps when getting mobbed on hell. As for SC2, frame rates for me tended to be around 35fps on average with everything maxed out at 1920x1080 for both games.
While not the first chips I had overclocked, those slot 1 Celeron's gave me the incurable OC bug! *dreams of G530K*
I did notice one thing when I compared this build with my system - mine idles at 48-52 watts, too, and I use a 500W S12II. I think right-sizing the PSU will add to the efficiency. A 350w PSU is my bet for bringing the idle power draw closer to the 20% mark of the PSU rating where efficiency starts to pick up (as per 80plus requirements). I say 350w because whoever gets this will likely want to upgrade the CPU to something beefier sooner or later. Nah, sooner!
Thanks, Paul! for tackling love and system-building with reckless abandon.
Thanks for the feedback though. I'm actually surprised given the balance of the system, that people would desire to see aggressive GPU overclocking.