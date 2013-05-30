The GeForce GTX 770 Review: Calling In A Hit On Radeon HD 7970?

Multi-GPU Results: Hitman: Absolution
All of Nvidia’s multi-GPU solutions achieve the same frame rate. The company attributes this to poor coding on the part of IO Interactive, which launched the game as an AMD-sponsored title.
Although they’re clearly being artificially held back, you can at least expect playable performance from Nvidia’s multi-GPU solutions, which vacillate between 45 and 70 FPS.
The GeForce GTX 770s in SLI serve up lower 99th-percentile frame time variance than either Tahiti-based solution’s average latency. Worst-case on those cards approaches 10 ms.
Kind of an expected performance increase. Seeing overclocked GTX 680 review was conclusive enough unless you've never seen one. Never expected this card to be getting the Smart Buy award though to be completely honest.
Hey, how about another title for the review?
- GTX 680 Gets a New Cooler, BIOS Update and Price Drop! -
No? I'll think of a better one...
Less noise than 7970GE.
Runs cooler than 7970GE.
Same FPS as 7970GE.
$50 less cost.
Yeah indeed, why to get the Smart Buy award I wonder...
Agreed. Sapphire 7970 Ghz ftw <3