The GeForce GTX 770 Review: Calling In A Hit On Radeon HD 7970?

Multi-GPU Results: Hitman: Absolution

All of Nvidia’s multi-GPU solutions achieve the same frame rate. The company attributes this to poor coding on the part of IO Interactive, which launched the game as an AMD-sponsored title.

Although they’re clearly being artificially held back, you can at least expect playable performance from Nvidia’s multi-GPU solutions, which vacillate between 45 and 70 FPS.

The GeForce GTX 770s in SLI serve up lower 99th-percentile frame time variance than either Tahiti-based solution’s average latency. Worst-case on those cards approaches 10 ms.