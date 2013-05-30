The GeForce GTX 770 Review: Calling In A Hit On Radeon HD 7970?

OpenCL: Double-Precision

Financial Analysis Performance (FP64)

The GK104 GPU powering Nvidia's GeForce GTX 680, and now the 770, was developed as a gaming chip, and it shows that Nvidia trimmed away anything not essential to fulfilling that role. FP64 units were quite obviously on that list. Meanwhile, the Titan impressively demonstrates the power of a fully armed and operational Kepler-based card. The 780 has no such luck, suffering from Nvidia’s decision to artificially limit FP64 throughput.

Folding@Home (FP64)

It may run at a higher clock rate than the GeForce GTX 680, but the 770 cannot overcome its hobbled compute capabilities through additional frequency.

Let’s not mince words. If you need the fastest double-precision math available, the GeForce GTX 770 is not the card for you. Nvidia drew a clear line in the sand, and anything this side of the Titan is meant for gaming, not crunching numbers.