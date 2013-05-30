The GeForce GTX 770 Review: Calling In A Hit On Radeon HD 7970?

Single-Card Results: Borderlands 2

GeForce GTX 770 comes very close to the 780 in Borderlands 2, edging out AMD’s single-GPU flagship yet again. Of course, this title isn’t particularly graphics-bound—even the two-generation-old GeForce GTX 580 averages more than 60 FPS.

Hard to read, right? That’s because Borderlands 2 isn’t particularly demanding, so all of the cards we’re testing clump up in an ugly pile.

It’s GeForce GTX 770 and Radeon HD 7970 up top yet again, both boards demonstrating excellent (low) latencies from one frame to the next, even when we peel out the 99th percentile worst-case result.