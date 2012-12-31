Trending

Four Closed-Loop CPU Coolers Take On Noctua's NH-D14

Closed-loop liquid coolers relieve stress from our motherboards, without the portability and maintenance issues of traditional open-loop kits. Are these the best devices for system builders who plan to move their machines and want to avoid damage?

Installing The LQ320

The LQ320’s mounting bracket installs from the bottom. It slides past corresponding tabs on the pump body and is then rotated so that its hooks are aligned with those tabs. A large plastic locking ring prevents it from rotating again, and out of place.

Our case supports both 120 mm and 140 mm rear fans, and is shipped with a 140 mm fan installed. We had to remove it to make Zalman’s 120 mm radiator fit.

Sealed liquid coolers contain a small amount of trapped air, likely to allow room for coolant expansion, but perhaps a byproduct of the manufacturing process. Mounting the radiator with its hoses on the bottom would have allowed it to purge that bit of air from the pump body more quickly. That wasn’t possible with our case, though, because the end cap with coolant lines is also a little larger than the one at the radiator’s opposite end. As a result, we needed to mount it upside-down.

We placed the leftover fan that came with our case on its top panel, far away from the LQ320 to reduce the likelihood of interfering with its own fan. 

80 Comments Comment from the forums
  • austing 31 December 2012 11:22
    I'm suprized to see a single 120mm rad can keep up with the h100i, bravo Zalman.
  • EzioAs 31 December 2012 11:27
    Love the title!

    Nice review as well. Too bad you didn't test NZXT kraken cpu coolers.

    If you ask me, I'd rather stick with the D14
  • mayankleoboy1 31 December 2012 11:37
    Keeping up and beating with all the Water coolers should earn the NH-D14 a "best of the best" award of its own. And its a ~2-3 year old product!
  • mayankleoboy1 31 December 2012 11:39
    Small nit : i would have liked to see similar test done with a 3770K and a high OC.
  • sluggercz 31 December 2012 11:45
    A possibly overlooked benefit of closed loop AIO systems are their ability to fit in SFF cases. While this certainly applies more to the single 120mm radiator designs, some cases (such as the Fractal Design Node 304) can accommodate 240mm radiators)

    (Source: Using a Corsair H60 w/ 2 Noctua NF-F12's in push-pull config in my Lian-Li PC-Q08; such large air-coolers as the Noctua could not fit due to the limited vertical clearance above the CPU)
  • hero1 31 December 2012 11:45
    Awesome review. Keep it up. I remember commenting about how much better the closed loop CPU coolers have gotten and I got down voted but this just proved my point. I have very sensitive hearing and I can never hear my CoolIt R120(?) spin apart from the initial startup. And this is inside a CM Haf XM. I play games with CPU+GPU OCd to 4.5GHzby 1.2GHz and you can barely hear any noise. First I thought something was wrong then I got my friends and wife to listen whil I played with muted sound and they were impressed. Up next is water cooling my GPU when I add another one in a month in SLI mode. Gaming PCs FTW!
  • tanjo 31 December 2012 11:47
    No NZXT Kraken and Thermaltake Water 2.0 (which is 3rd gen Asetek iirc)?
  • hero1 31 December 2012 11:48
    BTW DH-14 still deserves an award alongside the H100i and Zalman. Not many, if any air coolers out there can keep up with top notch closed loop CPU coolers.
  • hero1 31 December 2012 11:51
    tanjoNo NZXT Kraken and Thermaltake Water 2.0 (which is 3rd gen Asetek iirc)?
    Bit-tech.net has a review of Thermaltake water coolers and their top end 240mm took the crown. Better than H100i and the rest shown here.
  • nukemaster 31 December 2012 11:57
    With MB control the NH D14 can be very quiet :)

    It is HUGE, but I got it for 50$ and to me that was a great value. It was also on for 50$ again at NCIX's boxing day sale.

    Sure fills up an SSF system.
    Not embedding the image because it may mess up the page.
    http://imageshack.us/a/img39/1358/dsc0458s.jpg

