Four Closed-Loop CPU Coolers Take On Noctua's NH-D14

Installing The LQ320

The LQ320’s mounting bracket installs from the bottom. It slides past corresponding tabs on the pump body and is then rotated so that its hooks are aligned with those tabs. A large plastic locking ring prevents it from rotating again, and out of place.

Our case supports both 120 mm and 140 mm rear fans, and is shipped with a 140 mm fan installed. We had to remove it to make Zalman’s 120 mm radiator fit.

Sealed liquid coolers contain a small amount of trapped air, likely to allow room for coolant expansion, but perhaps a byproduct of the manufacturing process. Mounting the radiator with its hoses on the bottom would have allowed it to purge that bit of air from the pump body more quickly. That wasn’t possible with our case, though, because the end cap with coolant lines is also a little larger than the one at the radiator’s opposite end. As a result, we needed to mount it upside-down.

We placed the leftover fan that came with our case on its top panel, far away from the LQ320 to reduce the likelihood of interfering with its own fan.