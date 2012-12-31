Four Closed-Loop CPU Coolers Take On Noctua's NH-D14

Installing The LQ320
The LQ320’s mounting bracket installs from the bottom. It slides past corresponding tabs on the pump body and is then rotated so that its hooks are aligned with those tabs. A large plastic locking ring prevents it from rotating again, and out of place.
Our case supports both 120 mm and 140 mm rear fans, and is shipped with a 140 mm fan installed. We had to remove it to make Zalman’s 120 mm radiator fit.
Sealed liquid coolers contain a small amount of trapped air, likely to allow room for coolant expansion, but perhaps a byproduct of the manufacturing process. Mounting the radiator with its hoses on the bottom would have allowed it to purge that bit of air from the pump body more quickly. That wasn’t possible with our case, though, because the end cap with coolant lines is also a little larger than the one at the radiator’s opposite end. As a result, we needed to mount it upside-down.
We placed the leftover fan that came with our case on its top panel, far away from the LQ320 to reduce the likelihood of interfering with its own fan.
Nice review as well. Too bad you didn't test NZXT kraken cpu coolers.
If you ask me, I'd rather stick with the D14
(Source: Using a Corsair H60 w/ 2 Noctua NF-F12's in push-pull config in my Lian-Li PC-Q08; such large air-coolers as the Noctua could not fit due to the limited vertical clearance above the CPU)
Bit-tech.net has a review of Thermaltake water coolers and their top end 240mm took the crown. Better than H100i and the rest shown here.
It is HUGE, but I got it for 50$ and to me that was a great value. It was also on for 50$ again at NCIX's boxing day sale.
Sure fills up an SSF system.
Not embedding the image because it may mess up the page.
http://imageshack.us/a/img39/1358/dsc0458s.jpg