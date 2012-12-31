Four Closed-Loop CPU Coolers Take On Noctua's NH-D14

Installing The ELC240

The easiest way we found to install the ELC240’s head is to first attach its bracket loosely, then insert the cooler’s base between the grooves and twist to lock.

The ELC240’s so-called 240 mm radiator (actually, 2 x 120 mm) fits the standard screw holes adopted by many case manufacturers. In our specific configuration, we're able to mount it either centered or offset to one side, where offset mounting provides additional clearance for motherboard heat sinks and fan connectors.

After twisting the cooler head to engage its installation bracket tabs, we tightened the spring-loaded screws. It turns out, however, that the LGA 2011 screws provide insufficient pressure between the cooler’s base plate and our CPU’s heat spreader.

The problem we found suggests that either the screws are too long or the springs are too short. We tested it the way Enermax shipped it anyway, and then retested after adding some washers to increase spring pressure. You’ll find the word “modified” in our performance charts to indicate the setup we tweaked.