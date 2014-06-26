System Builder Marathon, Q2 2014: A Balanced High-End Build

Results: Arma 3

Arma 3 is the first benchmark in today's comparison that shows a strong preference for AMD's graphics architecture. Paul's extensive Day 1 analysis suggested that this sequence is strongly affected by CPU performance. However, I'm using a much faster chip than he was.

And so we see Arma 3 give my new $1600 build, with its Radeon R9 290X, a lead over Don's comparably-priced setup from a quarter ago. Both boxes employ Core i7-4770Ks, so host processing isn't a variable.

Even using the Ultra preset, Arma 3 appears platform-bound at resolutions up to 1920x1080. Triple-monitor resolutions make it easier for the $2400 machine’s SLI configuration to break performance barriers encountered by both $1600 PCs, and the new machine’s AMD-weighted advantage goes away.