System Builder Marathon, Q2 2014: A Balanced High-End Build

Results: Far Cry 3

I'm going to go out on a limb and call Don's Far Cry 3 results suspect; a single GeForce GTX 780 shouldn't beat two, and yet his $1600 configuration outperformed my $2400 collection of hardware last quarter.

That oddity also punishes my $1600 build this time around. It takes triple-monitor resolutions before the frame rates hit a point where they're expectedly similar.

Setting aside the unbelievable single-monitor results posted by Don's $1600 build last quarter, his GeForce GTX 780 also edges out my top-end system's Radeon R9 290X in the more credible 4800x900 and 5760x1080 tests.