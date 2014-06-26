System Builder Marathon, Q2 2014: A Balanced High-End Build

Results: Productivity
This quarter's high-end $1600 PC establishes a tiny lead in 3ds Max among the three stock configurations, but loses that lead to my previous $2400 effort as a result of a weak overclock.
Don's $1600 configuration from last quarter demonstrates dramatically worse behavior. We'd need to chalk that up to an unoptimized memory subsystem, since we're looking at the same CPU across a trio of platforms.
Blender yields the exact performance scaling we’d expect from three systems equipped with the same CPU, but different clock rates.
FineReader and Visual Studio may be showing signs of a memory bandwidth bottleneck based on the poor performance of Don's $1600 setup from last quarter. It sported a better overclock, and nothing else could explain the large deficit incurred by its stock configuration.
was multicore enhancement enabled for both the q1 $1600(asrock z87 pro3) and this quarter's high end pc(asus z97-a)? did it affect the heat output? asus keeps m.c.e. enabled by default. i can't see any other factors atm.
all 3 builds look very well-performing this quarter. looking forward to the perf-value analysis.
The last time I checked the "Samsung 840 EVO MZ-7TE250BW" wasn't an HDD, and nobody wanted us to run OS/2 on a modern gaming system. Please read the charts, wabba
I would go with 16 GB of memory for $85 more, since that’s only $85/$1600=5% more cost. I’d also go ahead and get the Asus 780 for $520. (Side note: I disagree that most would go AMD in a 780 vs 290x, but I know better than to open that can of worms). SLI was mentioned but not used, and I also would not get SLI unless I KNEW it worked with the game I was most interested in. The posts on various forums about SLI causing problems in most games, along with SLI “issues” dating back to 3dFX Voodoo2 cards, keeps me away from SLI.
I also would stay away from “generally stable, but usually not stable in the games I want to play most” (not quoting the author here) overclocking of the system/video card. It’s nice to see it in the charts, but I read about way too many problems in games caused by overclocking for me to rely on it to get my ‘value’.
Lastly, I think the pendulum has swung too far towards “value” for the high end build. I suggest tweaking that a little for future high end builds (eg..780Ti, 16 GB memory, 500GB SSD, but continue to stay away from $1000 CPU, $1200 SLI, etc).