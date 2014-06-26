System Builder Marathon, Q2 2014: A Balanced High-End Build

Installing Thermaltake's NiC-L32 CPU Cooler
Thermaltake’s NiC-L32 CPU cooler uses two large mounting rings in a sandwich design. It's easiest to install with the motherboard removed from the case.
Foam is supposed to prevent short-circuits on the base plate, but the legs of some capacitors appear to poke all the way through. Just to prove that they could be shortened without special tools, I trimmed the longer leads with a pair of fingernail clippers.
The screws seen in the above photo engage top-side standoffs in the photo below. Each standoff has a foam ring on one side to protect the surface of the motherboard. Screws then attach the top-side mounting ring to the standoffs.
A large dab of paste in the middle makes a large circle about the size of the CPU heat speader. I like to add a smear next to each corner to maximize contact area.
Also notice the orientation of the top mounting ring. The two threaded nubs act as spacers to prevent over-tightening of the next piece in the installation puzzle.
The NiC-L32’s heat sink is secured with a cross-brace, which uses two shoulder screws to connect to the previously-described top ring. A diagram is provided in the cooler’s installation instructions.
was multicore enhancement enabled for both the q1 $1600(asrock z87 pro3) and this quarter's high end pc(asus z97-a)? did it affect the heat output? asus keeps m.c.e. enabled by default. i can't see any other factors atm.
all 3 builds look very well-performing this quarter. looking forward to the perf-value analysis.
The last time I checked the "Samsung 840 EVO MZ-7TE250BW" wasn't an HDD, and nobody wanted us to run OS/2 on a modern gaming system. Please read the charts, wabba
I would go with 16 GB of memory for $85 more, since that’s only $85/$1600=5% more cost. I’d also go ahead and get the Asus 780 for $520. (Side note: I disagree that most would go AMD in a 780 vs 290x, but I know better than to open that can of worms). SLI was mentioned but not used, and I also would not get SLI unless I KNEW it worked with the game I was most interested in. The posts on various forums about SLI causing problems in most games, along with SLI “issues” dating back to 3dFX Voodoo2 cards, keeps me away from SLI.
I also would stay away from “generally stable, but usually not stable in the games I want to play most” (not quoting the author here) overclocking of the system/video card. It’s nice to see it in the charts, but I read about way too many problems in games caused by overclocking for me to rely on it to get my ‘value’.
Lastly, I think the pendulum has swung too far towards “value” for the high end build. I suggest tweaking that a little for future high end builds (eg..780Ti, 16 GB memory, 500GB SSD, but continue to stay away from $1000 CPU, $1200 SLI, etc).