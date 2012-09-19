2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track: Telematics And Infotainment

Other Nice Little Touches
Hyundai revised the 2013 Genesis Coupe front fascia with more aggressive styling that adds LED daytime running lights to Track and Grand Touring trim levels with the 3.8-liter V6. The new look reminds us of an angry catfish, but we do find the styling of the Genesis Coupe attractive overall, featuring clean lines and aggressive looks. All trim levels include upgraded LED tail lights, too.
Exclusive to Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track trim level are high-intensity discharge (HID) headlights that improve visibility at night. The bright white light they cast is great for illuminating the rural roads. Hyundai employs a self-leveling system to ensure that the lights are always positioned optimally.
The Premium, Grand Touring, and Track trims feature a proximity key with push-button start. With the key in your pocket, locking and unlocking the Genesis is as easy as tapping the button on the door handle. Starting the car is a simple matter of pressing the push-button with a foot on the brake (for safety reasons).
You and i both. The Hyundai is a fun daily, but that extra weight doesn't help it around a track.