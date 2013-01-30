2013 Infiniti JX35: Getting Us One Step Closer To A Driverless Car

Around View Monitor And Eco Pedal
As the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) works to make back-up cameras mandatory on all vehicles, Infiniti takes the concept and adds three more cameras to create a 360-degree external view of the vehicle with its Around View Monitor technology. The feature sees a wide-angle camera placed on the bottom of each side-view mirror and one up front. The front-mounted camera is part of the Infiniti badge, which keeps the front fascia clean of random bulges.
Inside, the vehicle’s infotainment system stitches together images from all four cameras to create a bird's-eye view of the JX35's surroundings. The Around View Monitor image appears next to the back-up camera output on the vehicle's eight-inch LCD screen, which we found particularly useful as we maneuvered the fairly large JX35. There are various other display modes as well to further ease parking duties.
Unlike traditional back-up cameras that only engage when the vehicle is in reverse, there’s a dash-mounted button that turns on the Around View Monitor display at low speed. If you're insecure about your parallel parking abilities or simply want to make sure there aren't any toddlers wandering around in front of the JX35, it's nice to have flexible access to this feature.
The Around View Monitor is part of Infiniti's Premium Package, which adds a hefty $4,950 to the JX35's MSRP.
Eco Pedal
Fuel efficiency has been driving marketing every since gas prices pushed beyond $3/gallon. If you opt for the Driver Assistance Package, which we'll cover in more detail shortly, you get one of Infiniti's solutions to fuel economy: the Eco Pedal. The Eco Pedal activates when the vehicle is in Eco mode, making it harder to drive aggressively, we'd say.
The idea is to make acceleration more gradual and less violent, rather than allowing you to mash the gas. The mechanism is as simple as it sounds, though you could replicate the pedal's functionality in any other vehicle by simply using a bit of self-control.
During our week with the JX35, we tried to leave the car in Eco mode, but found the pedal’s resistance to spirited driving very frustrating. We appreciate what Infiniti is trying to do with its Eco Pedal, but we'd rather regulate the gas ourselves depending on our mood, rather than having a mechanical nanny govern it for us. Once we tired of Eco mode, we spent more time in Normal and Sport modes.
so i wonder really how many issues or accidents have happen all over the world so far for this vehicle
Call me crazy but i like driving. I think its fun actually. It seems to me taking control from the driver is the wrong solution. This and Gun control have the same solution Limit who can get them. Some people shouldn't have a license (we all know the stereotypical ditsy blonde girl) so take these cars back and give us back the 2010 Viper that had no driver "aides" (i view them the same way as the disease)
Heres a solution. Make every one drive a standard transmission again. If your shifting your sure as hell not texting or reading facebook. Make the driver pay attention dont give them an excuse not too, which seems to be what this car is doing.
OH i didn't wreck, im a good driver my car made the mistake! i was sleeping.
I agree with you blackcat357. I find the technology very fascinating and enjoy testing it, but I myself enjoy driving. I do find the full-range adaptive cruise control awesome. But at the other end of the spectrum is people who hate driving that are unattentive, I almost had a Chrysler Aspen plow into me on Saturday while driving the minivan. I'm not kidding, the guy tried to change into my lane while I was in view of all his mirrors, without signaling. People like that need these technologies to keep them from plowing into me.
But luckily there are still cars for people like us that enjoy driving, Mazda has a complete lineup and there's the Scion FRS and Subaru BRZ. Its a good time for cars IMO.
I miss having a manual though, need to eventually swap one into my BMW wagon.
@sscultima that's very funny. I wonder how much it costs to repair when one of those systems fail. I'd hate to see the bill. I honestly wonder how many people think its the holy grail of laziness and just plow into someone else anyways and try to blame the car.
How long will it be until the Government makes all these "aides" MANDATORY
Think Will Smith in I ROBOT. Cars drive themselves and manual mode is frowned upon if not actually illegal.
You can't govern idiots or try to force technology on them.
What I wouldn't give for $3/gallon. Just over $9/gallon here in blighty. 1992 was the last time we had such prices. :-)
I didn't even think about the Eco pedal in that way, the response isn't variable, it just provides active resistance again trying to floor it, but that might be an issue when you need to in emergency situations. However, given how terrible drivers on the road are, they usually slam on the brakes to make situations worse at times. But in the argument for the car, it would slow down automatically when the guy merging at 30MPH pulls out :).
Its around $3.60 or so for regular in WA, but we have higher taxes but still nowhere near the levels in Europe, but at least you guys get awesome tiny fuel efficient diesel cars :)