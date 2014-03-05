PowerColor LCS AXR9 290X: Water Makes Hawaii Comfortable

Test System And Benchmark Configuration

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-4770K: 3.5 to 3.9 GHz, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, LGA 1150 Overclocked to 4.50 GHz, 1.25 V at 100 MHz BCLK Motherboard Asus Z87 Pro: Intel Z87 Express, UEFI 1707 (12/13/2013) Reference Graphics Asus R9290X-4GD5 Retail Boxed: 1000 MHz GPU, 4 GB GDDR5-5000 RAM Mushkin Redline Ridgeback 997121R 16 GB Dual-Channel Kit 2 x 8 GB XMP-2133 CAS 9-11-11-28, 1.65V Hard Drive Samsung 840 Pro MZ-7PD256, 256 GB SSD CPU Cooling Thermalright MUX-120 w/Zalman ZM-STG1 Paste Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Seasonic X760 SS-760KM: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold System Software OS Microsoft Windows 8 Professional RTM x64 Graphics AMD Catalyst 13.12

CPU bottlenecks inhibit proper graphics analysis, and so we're overclocking Intel’s Core i7-4770K to 4.50 GHz to squash any platform-based limitations. Asus’ Z87-Pro gets us there easily, at low voltage, and at a low enough price to win a value award.

With CPU bottlenecks out of the way, RAM becomes the next concern. Though high-density DIMMs usually have trouble hitting aggressive data rates at reasonable timings, Mushkin’s 997121R gives us the best of all three worlds. Yes, that made it another award winner.

Liquid-cooled graphics cards require a separate pump and radiator. Swiftech’s old MCP350 pump still provides the volume and pressure needed for a high-end single device, its MCR220-QP radiator still provides an integrated reservoir to simplify our cooling loop, and a pair of its MCB-120 spacers allow the other parts to be screwed together as a hang-able external unit. Two of Swiftech’s fans complete the package.